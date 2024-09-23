Times of London Bemoans the High Cost of Operating Electric Vehicles

DAVID BLACKMON

SEP 22, 2024

The Times of London has been steadfastly in the tank for the climate alarm religion for many years now, almost always tilting its stories in favor of whatever the prevailing dogma happens to be at any given time. Everyone knows it, and everyone also knows that bias makes the Times no different from most other newspapers and rag magazines that make up what has become the inglorious propaganda media establishment in today’s world.

So it is that anytime we stumble across a piece in the Times that actually tells the truth about any of the non-solution technologies that have become client industries of western globalists in recent years it comes as almost a shock to the system. Any such story is truly unexpected, a hidden gem that almost nobody could have seen coming until it appears. You know, like a story on ABC News that takes an objective look at Kamala Harris - something like that.

[Note: Thanks to podcasting partner Tammy Nemeth for tipping me off to this gem.]

For whatever reason, the Times editors allowed a story to go to print on its platform Friday that takes a critical look at the real costs of operating an EV, which of course is the favored globalist non-solution in the transportation space. The EV industry has had an increasingly hard time maintaining its glowing green narrative in recent months as consumers become increasingly aware of the chronic limitations that have plagued the technology literally since its invention 140 years ago.

As consumer awareness grows, consumer demand has begun to collapse, leaving carmakers and government central planners alike in the lurch.

The story in question is headlined, “Cost of driving electric car up to twice the price of petrol or diesel,” and it is quite descriptive of the content.

Here’s an excerpt:

Britain’s public charging network is so expensive that the cost of driving an electric car is now up to twice the price of running a petrol or diesel vehicle. The UK has more than 12,500 rapid or ultra-rapid charging stations — a 40 per cent increase on a year ago — but data shared with The Times shows they cost an average of 80p per kilowatt hour (kWh), making the switch to electric cars prohibitively expensive for motorists who do not have access to cheaper at-home charging. Prices at rapid chargers have increased 5 per cent over the past year, according to ZapMap, which supplied the data. Over the same period, the wholesale cost of electricity has fallen by 30 per cent. … Industry leaders have raised concerns that the cost of public chargers, as well as the higher cost of electric vehicles, is delaying the transition to greener motoring. The latest figures show that sales of electric cars have stagnated, accounting for just 17.2 per cent of all new registrations so far this year, down from a high of 18.7 per cent in the second half of 2022. In Europe, sales of electric cars are performing even worse, with registrations down 44 per cent in August alone.

It’s an EV “bloodbath,” in other words, though the Times would never, never, ever use that word to describe what is taking place since it is the exact word used by the hated Donald Trump way back in April.

But the writers did manage to put numbers to their narrative, and boy are they telling:

Mike Hawes, the chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers, said: “It is tough out there. Levels of demand are much, much softer.” … The average electric car travels 3.3 miles for every kWh of electricity used, meaning rapid and ultra-rapid chargers currently cost the equivalent of 24.1p per mile while slower chargers cost 16.4p per mile. However, the average diesel travels 43 miles per gallon, meaning a cost of 12.5p per mile at current forecourt prices. The average petrol car costs 14.5p a mile.

Yikes.

But wait: The EV industry has marketed their impractical non-solutions based on the narrative that homeowners would be able to just charge their limited vehicles overnight the luxury of their garages with a home charger. And it would be oh, so cheap!

Oops.

As the Times points out, that flowery narrative only works for a limited segment of the UK population:

However, at-home charging works out much cheaper. The current price of electricity under the regulator’s cap is 22.4p per kWh, less than a third the average rapid charger. This means that charging at home costs 7.8p per mile. Homeowners who have a smart meter can take advantage of even cheaper off-peak electricity and charge their cars for even less. The cheapest night-time electricity rate — known as Economy 7 because it operates for seven hours between midnight and 7am — charges just 6.7p per kWh, meaning a cost of just 2p per mile. The problem is that nearly half of Britain’s households live in flats or terraced properties, meaning most have no driveway or garage to allow at-home charging. In Britain’s biggest cities, three quarters of households live in flats or terraced homes.

There is much more in this really sound article, very little of it positive for the EV industry or the authoritarian central planners attempting to force them on an unwilling public. The best part is the elements of the story apply equally here in the US.

If only there were some honest brokers on the globalist left who were willing to read actual journalism like this and act upon what it reveals.

I’m such a dreamer.

That is all.