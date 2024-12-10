Matthew Syed writes in the Times UK, France, the UK and Germany—the pillars of the old European order are crumbling. The rest of the world sees this, is talking about it and is, frankly, astonished by it. What astounds most is how incapable the peoples of old Europe are at even diagnosing the rot, let alone addressing it.

France is a case in point. Its decline has nothing to do with left right, Macron or Le Pen, the Fifth Republic or popular divisions. The problem is the French people. Since 1974 the state has run fiscal deficits every year, reflecting the settled and immoveable will of the French people to live beyond their means—to enjoy ever-rising welfare, social spending and subsidies while balking at the higher taxes, longer working hours and delayed pensions required to pay for them. The sovereign debt now stands at 120% of GDP.

There is a word for this—delusional.

PM Barnier’s budget plan was merely to reduce this year’s overspend from 6% to 5% of GDP, but even that led to howls of outrage. Parliamentarians—ventriloquising for an electorate existing in a state of endemic entitlement—offered a resounding “non!” So the debt will keep rising, the population will keep ageing, the dependency ratio will keep narrowing. We'll find out how deep the rabbit hole goes when the inevitable bond crisis ignites.

The UK electorate is even more out to lunch, ever more detached from empirical reality... demanding Scandinavian public services with low levels of taxation, gleaming new energy infrastructure but not in my backyard, new housing but the local right to veto.

Look at the UK's anemic growth, frighteningly expensive electricity and soaring debt interest payments. This is the logical consequence of electoral choices—a feature of the democratic system, not a bug.

For its part, Germany has spent 30 years ripping off the US, the nation on which it relies for its defence, while colluding with the nation that most threatens its security—Russia. Successive leaders have embraced this strategic Ponzi scheme because it enabled them to rig growth figures by outsourcing cost of protection while embracing dependency on cheap Russian gas, which Putin weaponised to weaken European.

The collapse of Scholz’s coalition is not the cause of the problem—it’s a symptom. Like France and the UK, Germany is an old nation—albeit not unified until the late 19th century—that has drifted into a dreamworld.

To Sum It Up: What will perhaps confound future historians most about a failing Europe is how loudly the alarm bells have been ringing with no addressing the threat.

Our Take: Syed writes, "Old Europe's people have drifted into a fantasy land from which they must awake or the world will race ahead." We disagree. The world is *already* racing ahead of Europe, and there's little reason to think the European electorate cares. Our guess is the worst is still to come for the UK, Germany and France. It won't be pretty.