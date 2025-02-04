Top articles from Irrational Fear for January 2025.

DR. MATTHEW WIELICKI

FEB 4

At the end of each month, I share a roundup of the top articles posted, as many new subscribers may not be aware of previous content. Thank you for supporting Irrational Fear and independent, science-driven journalism.

The Truth Behind California’s Wildfires—And What the Media Won’t Tell You 🔥

Dr. Michael Mann wants you to believe that climate change is the driving force behind California’s wildfires. But history, and basic fire science, tell a different story.

"Firestorm of Lies" breaks down the real causes of the devastating Pacific Palisades Fire, from decades of poor land management to failed water policies and reckless urban expansion into fire-prone areas. While the media pushes a convenient climate narrative, the facts show that these fires aren’t new, nor are they the result of rising CO₂ levels.

🔥 Why are Santa Ana winds and human ignition the real culprits?

🔥 How did California squander its record rainfall, leaving firefighters without water?

🔥 Why does the media ignore practical solutions like controlled burns and infrastructure upgrades?

This was the most-read article of January on Irrational Fear, and for good reason. Don’t settle for the headlines… get the facts.

🔗 Read "Firestorm of Lies" and see why wildfires are a policy failure, not a climate crisis.