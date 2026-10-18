The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
Oct 18

Stephen, I was interested in Dabbar's idea of improving existing infrastructure rather than always building something new. It sounds practical, especially when energy costs affect so many families. But I wonder how we make sure that improving today's systems doesn't become an excuse to delay investing in cleaner alternatives. Can we really afford to neglect either?

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