Tribute to Larry Behrens: The Communicator Who Puts Energy Workers First

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Contributing Writer for Master Resources, Blogger on Substack (stephenheins@substack.com)

Larry Behrens has spent more than two decades explaining energy policy the way families actually experience it: at the pump, on the electric bill, and in the paycheck of the person who keeps the lights on. He is the Communications Director for Power the Future, the organization founded by Daniel Turner that stands with America’s energy workers rather than the well-funded groups that would shut them down.

He came to the work the long way. A former journalist, he holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Sam Houston State University and a master’s degree in History from Arizona State University. He grew up in Silver City, New Mexico, and later served as Communications Director for Governor Susana Martinez, the first Hispanic female governor in U.S. history.

In that role, he oversaw communications staff and public information officers across more than twenty state agencies. He also served as Federal Affairs Director and communications leader for the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, as well as the Public Education and Higher Education Departments.

During those years, he helped implement New Mexico’s energy and environmental policies and assisted in the rollout of the state’s 2015 Energy Policy, the first of its kind in more than two decades. He knows, from the inside of state government, how a rule written in a capital city lands on a working family’s budget.

In 2019, he joined Power the Future as Western States Director, focusing on California, Colorado, and New Mexico. He has since become Communications Director for the national organization. Power the Future’s stated purpose is straightforward: highlight truth, unmask agendas, expose hypocrisy, and reduce hyperbole in the energy conversation while defending the men and women whose jobs, communities, and quality of life are threatened by misleading campaigns.

Behrens has carried that brief onto Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News, and into print at ZeroHedge, The Daily Wire, the Washington Times, Townhall, the Daily Caller, and RealClearEnergy.

In 2023, he published Sabotage: How Joe Biden Surrendered American Energy Independence. The book is a series of short, plain essays that track specific decisions—pipeline cancellations, drilling restrictions, the natural-gas export pause, and the redirection of capital toward intermittent sources—and the results those decisions produced at the pump and in the grocery aisle.

He has since written Power Restored: President Trump’s First Year and the Revival of American Energy Leadership, documenting the policy reversals that restored production records and lowered prices for families. The titles are not slogans; they are the through-line of his public writing.

His recent columns stay fixed on the same measurable outcomes. He has pointed out that more than 83 gigawatts of fossil-fuel generating capacity were retired between 2019 and mid-2026 while residential electricity prices in renewable-portfolio-standard states rose faster than in states without those mandates.

He has noted that climate litigation functions as an indirect carbon tax passed through to consumers, and that working families consistently tell pollsters they will not pay even modest monthly premiums for symbolic climate goals. When data-center load growth is blamed for rising rates, he has redirected attention to the plants that were closed years earlier under the same policies now claiming surprise at the shortage.

When California announces new efficiency rules for replacement tires, he has observed that the same regulatory approach has already driven people to leave the state. The pattern he describes is consistent: policies that raise costs and reduce reliability are defended with language that treats those costs as someone else’s problem.

Behrens has also tracked the revenue side of the ledger. In New Mexico, he has noted that oil and natural gas production has filled the state coffers. At the same time, families continue to face high prices, and he has criticized spending on electric-vehicle fleets that sit idle and international climate-conference travel financed by those same revenues.

The argument is not that energy production should be free of scrutiny; it is that the people who produce the energy and the people who pay for it deserve a clearer accounting than the one usually offered by groups that treat hydrocarbons as a moral failing rather than as the foundation of modern living standards.

Power the Future and Behrens operate in a landscape crowded with larger organizations that receive substantial support from foundations and the government. Their counter is narrower and more practical: energy workers exist, their communities exist, and the reliability of the system they maintain is not optional.

When Western refining capacity has been reduced, and product markets tighten, or when strategic reserves are drawn down and then left underfilled, the consequences appear first in the places where energy is a daily necessity rather than a policy preference. Behrens has spent his career translating those consequences into language that does not require a degree in energy economics to understand.

Energy humanism starts from a simple premise: abundant, reliable, affordable energy is the platform on which health, industry, and rising living standards rest.

The people who extract, refine, generate, and deliver that energy are not an obstacle to human progress; they are one of its necessary conditions. Larry Behrens has used the tools of journalism and government communications to keep that fact in view while others have worked to obscure it. He continues to write, speak, and organize on the side of the workers who keep the system running.