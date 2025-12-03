Tribute to Stu Turley – A Voice Against Energy Poverty

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In a world where energy discourse is too often hijacked by ideology, subsidies, and performative virtue-signaling, Stu Turley stands out as one of the clearest, most principled, and genuinely humane voices in the entire sector.

Stu didn’t stumble into energy from a climate-activist echo chamber or a government-grant treadmill. He earned his stripes the hard way: cutting his teeth at Intel during the Andy Grove era, surviving the legendary “constructive confrontation” culture, and somehow emerging as the guy nicknamed “Mr. Teflon”: The Intel moniker reportedly stemmed from his ability to navigate high-stakes debates, performance reviews, and corporate pressures without letting criticism or setbacks “stick” to him—much like Teflon repels residue.

Those high-stakes years at one of the toughest tech companies on earth taught him how real energy and wealth is created: through relentless execution, profit discipline, and respect for engineering reality. Lessons he still carries every time he sits down with the Energy Realities gang of David Blackmon, Irina Slave and Tammy Nemeth or when is interviewing energy thought leaders.

Out of that crucible came the Sandstone Group and the successful Energy News Beat platform, where Stu has quietly built one of the most respected independent media operations in oil, gas, nuclear, and yes, even renewables when they’re discussed honestly. His expansive guest list is from Who’s Who in energy. His podcast isn’t another shout-fest; it’s a place where CEOs can take off the corporate armor, laugh, think out loud, and actually enjoy the conversation. That only happens when the host has zero agenda other than getting the truth on the table, and Stu has mastered the art of putting people at ease while never pulling punches on the substance.

And the substance is where Stu shines brightest.

He’s one of the few energy people willing to say out loud what thousands of people in the energy sector quietly think: that today’s brand of climate alarmism and forced-march Net Zero isn’t environmentalism; it’s anti-humanism dressed up in green. It’s a worldview that treats billions of people in the developing world as acceptable collateral damage on the altar of Western carbon vanity. Stu rejects that completely. His guiding star is what many call “energy humanism” and an “best-of-the-above” philosophy that actually delivers: abundant, reliable, profitable energy for everyone, no exceptions.

He’ll tell you straight: he’s not ideologically opposed to wind or solar; he’s opposed to forcing them on the world with trillions in subsidies while pretending they’re cheaper or more reliable than they actually are. When renewables can stand on their own two feet, make a profit, keep the lights on 24/7, and stop demonizing every other form of energy, he’ll cheer them on like anyone else. Until then, spare us the withered world of global warming in our future.

Instead, Stu keeps the focus where it belongs: on the human toll of energy poverty. Mothers in sub-Saharan Africa inhale toxic smoke from wood fires because they have no access to electricity. On the little girls who can’t study after dark. On entire continents treated like museum exhibits that must be kept “pristine” while the West lectures them from air-conditioned conference rooms. He refuses to let Africa be infantilized any longer. Economic development isn’t optional; it’s a moral imperative, and affordable energy is the first step.

That’s why he’s such a forceful advocate for natural gas as a bridge and a destination, nuclear (including next-generation SMRs), for every tool in the energy toolbox that actually works. He measures energy policy not by how many virtue signals it generates, but by how quickly it ends human poverty and creates real wealth, good health and abundance.

In an industry full of tribal warfare and policy competition, Turley has managed to be pro-human without being anti-anything that actually delivers. He’s pro-profit, pro-engineering, pro-Africa, pro-women who deserve clean cooking fuel, pro-children who deserve lights to read by, and pro-common sense.

In short, he’s the kind of voice the energy world needs more of: battle-tested, good-humored, Oklahoma State humble, allergic to nonsense, and always, always on the side of human flourishing.

Here’s to Stu Turley: Mr. Teflon, energy humanist, and one of the Podcast people making the energy conversation worth listening to again. Keep fighting the good fight, Stu. The world needs it more of you than ever.