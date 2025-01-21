CO2EPA

Trump Targets the 2009 Endangerment Finding: A Bold Move Toward Restoring Regulatory Sanity

5 minutes ago

Charles Rotter

In a decisive and bold step, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 20, 2025, directing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reexamine the legality and continuing applicability of the infamous 2009 endangerment finding for greenhouse gases. This directive marks a pivotal moment in the battle against overreaching climate policies that have hamstrung American industry and energy independence for over a decade.

(f) Within 30 days of the date of this order, the Administrator of the EPA, in collaboration with the heads of any other relevant agencies, shall submit joint recommendations to the Director of 0MB on the legality and continuing applicability of the Administrator’s findings, “Endangerment and Cause or Contribute Findings for Greenhouse Gases Under Section 202(a) of the Clean Air Act,” Final Rule, 74 FR 66496 (December 15, 2009).



https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/unleashing-american-energy/

(section 6F)

For those unfamiliar with its significance, the endangerment finding is the linchpin of much of the EPA’s climate-related regulatory authority. Issued during the Obama administration, this finding declared greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide as pollutants that endanger public health and welfare. This seemingly innocuous determination unleashed a cascade of restrictive regulations under the Clean Air Act, targeting everything from power plants to vehicle emissions.

But here’s the kicker: the scientific, legal, and policy underpinnings of the endangerment finding have never been as solid as its defenders claim. By initiating this review, President Trump has taken the first step toward unraveling the faulty rationale that has fueled countless overzealous climate policies.

Revisiting the Endangerment Finding: Why It Matters

The 2009 endangerment finding has functioned as a regulatory sledgehammer. Once greenhouse gases were deemed pollutants under the Clean Air Act, the EPA gained sweeping powers to regulate industries across the board. The consequences were dire: entire coal towns were hollowed out, energy costs soared, and American manufacturers faced stiff competition from overseas producers who were not burdened by similar regulations.

President Trump’s directive to the EPA to revisit the endangerment finding signals a long-overdue reckoning. For years, skeptics have pointed out glaring flaws in both the process by which the finding was made and the assumptions underlying it. For example:

Scientific Uncertainty: The endangerment finding relied heavily on computer models that predicted catastrophic global warming. Yet these models have consistently failed to align with observed temperature trends. By overstating the risks posed by greenhouse gases, the EPA created a climate of fear and justified draconian regulations. Legal Overreach: The Clean Air Act was never designed to address global climate issues. Stretching the law to regulate carbon dioxide—a gas essential for life—was a legal maneuver that bypassed Congress and concentrated power in the hands of unelected bureaucrats. Economic Harm: The regulations stemming from the endangerment finding have been disastrous for American workers and families. High energy costs disproportionately harm the poor and working-class, while businesses face increased compliance costs that stifle innovation and job creation.

The Trump Administration’s Track Record on Climate Policy

This move to reexamine the endangerment finding is just the latest in a series of actions by President Trump to restore balance to U.S. environmental policy. During his first term, he withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, a toothless accord that demanded economic sacrifices from the U.S. while letting major polluters like China off the hook. His administration also rolled back the Clean Power Plan, an Obama-era regulation that sought to dismantle the coal industry in favor of expensive and unreliable renewable energy.

Now, in his second term, President Trump has doubled down on these efforts. Within days of returning to office, he:

Rescinded Biden’s EV Mandates : The Biden administration’s goal of making 50% of vehicles electric by 2030 was not only unrealistic but economically reckless. By overturning this mandate, President Trump has ensured that American consumers—not bureaucrats—will decide the future of transportation.

Declared a National Energy Emergency : This declaration paves the way for greater domestic energy production, reducing dependence on foreign oil and ensuring affordable energy for all Americans.

Ordered a Review of the Social Cost of Carbon: This dubious metric has been used to justify excessive regulation by exaggerating the supposed harms of carbon emissions. A recalibration—or outright rejection—of this measure is a crucial step toward rational policymaking.

A Return to Common Sense

Critics of this latest executive order will no doubt claim that it represents a “war on science.” But let’s be clear: true science thrives on skepticism and rigorous debate, not blind adherence to politically convenient narratives. By reopening the discussion on the endangerment finding, President Trump is championing the principles of transparency and accountability.

Revisiting the endangerment finding also aligns with a broader vision of economic revitalization and energy independence. The United States has vast reserves of natural resources, and harnessing these assets is essential for national security and economic growth. Restrictive climate policies have too often treated these resources as liabilities rather than assets, hampering America’s ability to compete on the global stage.

The Road Ahead

The EPA has been given 30 days to submit its report to the White House. While the specifics of this report remain to be seen, the very act of questioning the endangerment finding is cause for celebration. It sends a clear message: the era of unchecked regulatory overreach is over.

If the endangerment finding is ultimately overturned, it could mark the beginning of a new chapter in American energy policy—one grounded in realism, economic prosperity, and scientific integrity. Industries battered by years of overregulation could finally have a chance to recover, innovate, and thrive.

President Trump’s actions are a reminder that leadership requires courage—courage to question orthodoxy, to challenge entrenched interests, and to put the needs of the American people first. By targeting the 2009 endangerment finding, he is doing just that. Let us hope that this bold move inspires a much-needed course correction in environmental policy for years to come.