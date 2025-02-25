Energy Security and Freedom cross-posted a post from Thoughts About Energy and Economics

There was a time when some anti-fossil fuel groups had a modicum of sanity and recognized natural gas’s low carbon footprint. In the early days of the Shale Revolution, the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) considered natural gas a “bridge fuel” that could reduce CO2 emissions by replacing coal to generate electricity. Unfortunately, I cannot prove it because all vestiges have been scrubbed from the internet. EDF is now so anti-natural gas that, along with Bezos Earth Fund, the Audacious Project, and the New Zealand Space Agency, have put up a satellite they claim can detect methane leaks on Earth from space. MethaneSAT was launched into space on March 5, 2024, on a rocket owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. But I digress.

In the early 2000s, anti-natural gas groups started showing up at drilling sites and chaining themselves to the drilling equipment to stop drilling. These groups quickly realized they could be more effective by blocking pipelines through legal warfare. They staffed up with attorneys and successfully blocked quite a few pipelines.

An early victim of such lawfare was the Constitution Pipeline, which could transport 650 million cubic feet per day of natural gas for 125 miles from the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania to New York. Constitution Pipeline was owned by Williams Cos Inc., Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Duke Energy Corp, and AltaGas Ltd. Williams fought many court battles as they tried to build the pipeline but finally gave up, releasing this notice on February 24, 2020:

Williams – with support from its partners, Duke, Cabot and AltaGas – has halted investment in the proposed Constitution project. While Constitution did receive positive outcomes in recent court proceedings and permit applications, the underlying risk adjusted return for this greenfield pipeline project has diminished in such a way that further development is no longer supported.

In another statement, Williams said, “The underlying risk-adjusted return for this greenfield pipeline project has diminished in such a way that further development is no longer supported.” Williams also said that its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings were negatively impacted by the Constitution project’s $354 million impairment. When Williams proposed the Constitution in 2013, it estimated the project would cost about $683 million and enter service in 2016. Delays, however, boosted that cost to a billion dollars.

Donald Trump was president at that time and supported the Constitution Pipeline as part of his goal to see more energy infrastructure built. President Trump warned that the federal government could overturn state decisions that blocked energy infrastructure projects due to national security concerns. Even though the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved the construction of the Constitution in December 2014, the project stalled due to legal and regulatory battles over a New York water permit. Williams gave up on the Constitution Pipeline even though FERC ruled that New York waived its authority to decide on the water permit because state regulators waited too long before rejecting the company’s application.

President Trump is once again focused on getting the Constitution Pipeline built, saying recently:

We are going to get this done, and once we start construction, we’re looking at anywhere from nine to 12 months, if you can believe it. It will bring down the energy prices in New York and in all of New England by 50, 60, 70%.

Trump indicated that he would meet with state governors to discuss the project’s future, asserting that

Most of the permits — almost all of the permits” are already in place. “All of the governors want this to happen, and I think it’s going to happen. It’s now going to happen.

Trump did not specify how the pipeline would be authorized or whether Williams Companies would resume construction. Trump also raised the possibility of using eminent domain to secure land for the project:

We’d rather not have to go eminent domain. We’ll do that if we have to, but hopefully we won’t have to do that.

My take: President Trump has no doubt been fuming over his inability to oversee the construction of the Constitution Pipeline during his first presidency and is focused on righting that wrong in his second term as part of his overall plan for U.S. energy dominance. If Williams Companies is not interested, someone else will be, especially since the entire Trump energy team is now in place, reducing the chances that lawfare from the Environmental Defense Fund, other groups, or New York state itself can stop the pipeline again.

The Constitution Pipeline is just one example of the many energy projects that will result from President Trump’s energy reforms. A new energy revolution has begun. President Trump has the vision and the people in place to achieve energy dominance and spur unprecedented economic growth. This is going to be fun to watch.