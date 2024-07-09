DAVID BLACKMON

One thing we must all remember about the corrupt legacy media that serves as the propaganda wing of the Democrat party and Deep State is that all these lapdog reporters and on-air talking heads are already preparing their talking points for when they push the narrative that Old Joe the Sock Puppet becomes the new Comeback Kid.

That moment will come following the Democrat national convention in Chicago, assuming Biden does manage to weather the current storm. But for the time being, this sure is fun, watching with a sense of pure marvel as these corrupt jackasses all pretend to be doing their actual jobs for a few weeks.

Take CNN’s Jake Tapper as the first example. It’s always fun to watch whenever Fake Jake decides to pretend to be an actual journalist, like he did on his show yesterday in the clip below:

Partial transcript:

"The reality is that the Democratic elites are mostly late to acknowledge these age inability issues compared to the rest of the public. The elites have been forced to reckon with it." Tapper later read Biden's quote word for word. "The fact of the matter is how can you assure you're going to be out on, you know, on your way to go, you know, work tomorrow Age, age wasn't, you know, the idea that I'm too old."

[End]

Jake turned on a dime to start pounding Biden in the wake of his awful debate performance but rest assured Tapper will turn on a dime yet again following the DNC next month should Biden manage to hang onto the Democrat party nomination. It’s the most predictable thing in the world.

The lapdogs in the White House press corps were also on the anti-Biden warpath on Monday, giving the hapless moppet Karine Jean Pierre all sorts of grief for her dishonestly refusing to talk about the Parkinson’s expert doctor who has visited the White House no fewer than 10 times since January:

Remember: This Parkinson’s doctor’s visits are chronicled in the White House visitor logs maintained by the Secret Service. There is no doubt he has been there at least 10 times since January. It is not a disputable point, yet KJP refuses to even confirm the accuracy of those logs.

Those shameless media lapdogs want us all to think they had no idea that Biden was non compos mentis before that debate. But the truth is they’ve known for the better part of a decade, and all conspired together to say nothing about it, because their job is to support the Democrat party, not to report real news. So, KJP was no doubt standing at that podium yesterday wondering where all her reliable lapdogs had gone?

All but a small handful of those evil people will again turn on a dime with Jake Tapper after the DNC if Biden is the nominee because that will be what is best for the Democrat party they really work for.

The exceptions to that include Peter Doocy and the other Fox News reporters, along with Simon Ateba and a few others, of course.

Speaking of Fox News, business reporter Charles Payne appeared on Greg Gutfeld’s show last night and proved he could have a second career as a standup comic if the Fox Business gig ever gets old.

Take a look:

Transcript:

It was fantastic because the debate was it. That was not a cheap fake. Everyone watched it, and they were sitting there like, what the hell is going on? But the crazy thing is, I printed this. I remember when they found that, the they did this big investigation they found. Well, Joe Biden probably committed a lot of crimes, but he's too feeble to stand crime, stand trial. So Biden says, I'm an elderly man. I know what the hell I'm doing. I mean, that headline right there was it! Dude. What the. This is this is how many months ago? This is crazy. Yeah. It's been in plain sight. He's been saying crazy shit for so long. Oh, God. So long. We just gotta look the other way. But my favorite is when he’s on the brothers, right? Yeah, yeah, like the Juneteenth celebration. And then this Sunday, he was at the black church. And every time he's around black people, looks like he wants to call the police! He used to. He said, bring him. He's bring a whole gang of paddy wagons! Round them all up, we’ll figure out the charges later! And with the face. Did you see that at the church? He was scared as hell. He said I was raised in a black church, and the guy had to show him how to give the offering. Like what? “Yeah, well, we usually take your money, not give it back. I'm a I'm a Biden, damn it.” So this whole thing has been so amazing to watch!

[End]

That is some funny stuff right there.

But here’s the thing: For the good of the country, none of this is really funny. One reason why KJP can’t confirm Biden’s been seeing a Parkinson’s specialist is because that admits to the world that the US government is being nominally led by a person with a major mental disability, even in addition to the obvious dementia.

But by refusing to comment on it, all KJP is doing is stoking the fire for a media pack that is already pissed as hell Biden let their complicity in the conspiracy to protect him out of the bag in the debate. These reporters couldn’t give two shits about what is good for the country - they’re desperate to salvage whatever tiny slivers of their reputations still exist. That’s all they really care about here.

This dynamic puts our country and our allies at great additional risk, yet no one at the White House, in the Biden cabinet, or among the Democrats in congress are willing to be the person who really starts the process necessary to end this madness.

Which all brings me back to the recurring theme: The one and only thing Democrats today really care about is the acquisition and maintenance of political power. The moment they believe they can demonstrate that replacing Joe Biden atop their ticket with Kamala Harris or some other selected nominee will be the moment they move to finally jettison Biden.

Until that time arrives, this chaos will continue to reign in Washington. Damn all these people for putting our country in such a perilous situation.

That is all.