Two Africas at the End of COP31: Development Realists Versus Climate Activism

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Contributing Writer for Master Resource, Blogger on Substack (stephenheins@substack.com)

https://thewordmerchant.com

As COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, stretches past its scheduled close on 20 November 2026 into overtime, one of the clearer sources of confusion is the presence of two entirely different groups speaking for Africa.

One prioritizes economic development, abundant energy, industrialization, and realist finance grounded in private capital and national resources. The other prioritizes climate activism, international renewable financing framed as debt or reparations from the West, and a rapid transition that treats fossil fuels as the primary problem rather than energy poverty.

These forces are not identical, even when official negotiators blend elements of both. The aftermath of Antalya, and the road to COP32 in Addis Ababa in 2027, will show which view better matches the continent’s actual needs.

Africa accounts for roughly 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions yet is home to some of the world’s largest populations without modern energy access. Sub-Saharan Africa had roughly 560 to 600 million people lacking access to electricity in recent IEA figures, along with hundreds of millions without access to clean cooking.

Primary energy demand is projected to rise sharply as populations grow and economies seek industry, jobs, and higher living standards. Fossil fuels still supply a large share of the continent’s primary energy. Oil, gas, and critical minerals are fiscal and industrial assets for many governments. The development-realist group treats these facts as starting points, not obstacles to be overcome by external timelines.

This group includes energy producers, national oil companies, private investors, and voices such as the African Energy Chamber under NJ Ayuk. Their consistent message at and around COP31 has been energy sovereignty and “all of the above.” Ayuk and the Chamber have rejected unmandated top-down fossil-fuel transition roadmaps that single out sources or restrict capital.

They argue that the Paris Agreement is about reducing emissions, not dictating which fuels developing countries may use. Africa needs oil, gas, renewables, hydrogen, and carbon capture technologies to end energy poverty, strengthen grids, and industrialize. Gas resources estimated in the hundreds of trillions of cubic feet can provide baseload and export revenues.

Critical minerals should be processed domestically rather than exported in raw form. The priority is capital that builds projects, not another round of pledges. “Africa refuses to be a museum for climate activists while our people remain in the dark,” in Ayuk’s formulation.

Governments have already set continental frameworks—the Kigali Communiqué, the African Common Position on Energy Access, and the Nairobi Declaration—that put universal electricity access, clean cooking, food security, and poverty eradication first. This transition must be orderly, financed, and nationally determined.

The second group is more visible in civil society, some green NGOs, and climate-justice networks. It frames Africa primarily as a victim of historical emissions and demands grant-based climate finance, tripling of adaptation funding, operationalized loss-and-damage mechanisms, and a renewables-led pathway as the core of “justice.”

Protests in Antalya called for “renewables for all,” “just and equitable electrification,” and financing that does not deepen debt. These groups emphasize that the continent receives a small share of global climate finance relative to estimated needs of $190 billion or more annually (with some figures higher under broader climate plans).

Much existing finance arrives as loans. Activists highlight carbon border measures and critical-mineral extraction as risks of new extractive patterns. They press for Western responsibility to pay, often framing adaptation and transition costs as unpaid obligations rather than investment opportunities. Fossil projects such as new pipelines or expanded gas are frequently opposed as locking in pollution and crowding out renewables.

Official African Group of Negotiators positions in Antalya sat between these poles but leaned toward development realities on several points. Ministers from Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Senegal, and Sierra Leone stated they “didn’t come here to beg.”

They demanded accountability, grant-based or highly concessional finance, stronger adaptation commitments (including pushes for a pathway toward tripling and benchmarks near $120 billion annually by 2035 that later drafts weakened or removed), fair terms on critical minerals, and a just transition that protects employment, allows domestic processing of resources, and supports industrialization.

They noted Africa’s low share of emissions and rejected outcomes that produce declarations without resources. They also pushed for mitigation approaches that decouple growth from increases in emissions while expanding energy access. Adaptation finance gaps remain large: public flows are in the $28–32 billion range, against estimated needs approaching $300 billion annually by 2035, according to some UNEP figures.

Electrification targets such as the presidency’s 35-by-35 goal (raising electricity’s share of final energy) received support from many countries. Still, African negotiators stressed that Africa’s current share of electricity is far lower and that project financing costs are two to three times higher than in richer markets.

Draft texts in the final days removed explicit language on a fossil-fuel phase-out. They dropped the $120 billion adaptation figure, shifting toward broader implementation of the first global stocktake, scaling carbon removal, and an Antalya-to-Addis Ababa roadmap on adaptation and resilience finance.

This outcome, still unresolved as talks stopped all together, aligns more easily with the realist view that top-down source restrictions lack consensus and that development priorities must shape pathways. It frustrates the activist view that stronger fossil-language and binding finance numbers are essential.

The practical difference is large. Development realists treat energy abundance—reliable, affordable power from sources that can deliver it fastest and at scale—as the foundation for health, industry, jobs, and, later, cleaner systems. They favor private investment, local content, value addition, and resource revenues to fund grids and adaptation.

Climate activism treats international public finance and renewable-centric rules as the primary levers, with Western historical responsibility as the moral basis. One that risks under-emphasizing economic development near-term and industrial capacity if finance and technology transfer remains at historical slow levels and, even worse, conditional.

The other risks locking the continent into dependency on intermittent systems and external grants while energy poverty persists and growth is constrained. Africa’s own pension assets and domestic capital, if risk frameworks improve, represent one internal source larger than current climate finance inflows in some estimates.

Gas-to-power, refined minerals, and competitive renewables without perpetual subsidies all fit a best-of-the-above approach that prioritizes human outcomes over ideological purity.

In the aftermath of COP31, the test for both groups is delivery rather than rhetoric. Official negotiators secured space for development concerns and resisted pure begging. Activists amplified finance shortfalls and social justice claims. Neither automatically closes the electricity gap nor builds factories.

COP32 in Addis Ababa will be an African-hosted moment. Realist finance—capital that funds projects on commercial or concessional terms that do not deepen distress, paired with sovereign choices on energy mixes—offers a clearer path to ending energy poverty than another cycle of unfunded declarations.

Abundant energy is not anti-climate; it is the precondition for African societies to adapt, industrialize, and eventually choose cleaner systems from a position of strength rather than scarcity. The continent’s partners in the West and elsewhere will do better to meet that reality with investment than with sermons.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

Energy poverty is the immediate crisis. Best-of-the-above works. Finance must be realist, not ritual. Africa is a partner, not a ward.