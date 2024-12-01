THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

Nicole Jacob put up an excellent post at Energy In Depth the other day. It’s all about the birth of the Marcellus Shale as an energy source in 2004, two decades ago. But, it’s more than that, of course. It's also about the shale revolution as a whole, the Pennsylvania economy, a company called Range Resources and so much more.

I don’t want to steal Nicole’s thunder, so let me just offer a few teaser selections from her rundown on a great anniversary:

Just how much of an impact has this development had on Pennsylvania? A 2023 Marcellus Shale Coalition economic impact analysis found in 2022, Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry: “Supported 123,000 jobs, with an average wage of ~$97,000. That’s 113 percent higher than the average median wage in the state and part of the over $12 billion provided in labor income.

“Contributed more than $41 billion in economic activity. This boosted the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) by nearly $25 billion.

“Generated $3.2 billion in state and local tax revenues, $279 million of which supported the Impact Fee that is distributed to communities in all 67 Pennsylvania counties, as well as various environmental and conservation programs.

“Contributed $2.6 billion in federal tax revenues.

“Paid $6.3 billion in royalties to private and government entities.” October marked the 20th anniversary since the first Marcellus Shale well was drilled in Pennsylvania in 2004. Like Pennsylvania’s Drake Well, which launched commercial oil drilling across the world in 1859, Range Resource’s Renz #1 has been a game-changer for the Commonwealth and the United States….

Here is a video of Range’s 10th Anniversary celebration and they have addeed another 10 years of success:

Despite the fact that Pennsylvania’s industry has demonstrated over the last two decades that it can safely develop the natural gas that is vital for energy security domestically and abroad, there are still those seeking to shut down this critical development… Notably, even the groups behind anti-fracking efforts have been forced to admit similar findings. In 2019, researcher and executive director of the openly anti-fracking Physicians Scientists & Engineers for Healthy Energy (PSEHE) Seth Shonkoff – the activist who wrote a 2012 memo encouraging anti-fracking groups to connect health problems and fracking even when no evidence existed to support the claims – co-authored a report admitting that the vast majority of scientific research shows no harmful air pollutants near oil and natural gas sites… Bottom Line: Over the last 20 years, shale development has been a game changer for Pennsylvania. It’s enabled the Commonwealth to become the second largest producer of natural gas in the country, keeping energy prices affordable within our borders and providing energy security for the United States and our global allies. Most importantly, all of this has been possible without the widespread health impacts that activists continue to claim are happening to justify stopping this critical industry – and that’s a fact.

Read the whole thing!

