(Alliance News) - Rachel Reeves has insisted "net zero is the industrial opportunity of the 21st century" as she set out plans to boost growth in a slew of sectors.

But her backing for a third runway at Heathrow and road schemes, as well as pledges to reform environmental protections as part of a bid to get homes and infrastructure built, drew an immediate backlash.

In her speech, the UK chancellor pointed to green investments by the National Wealth Fund, including GBP65 million for Connected Kerb to expand their electric vehicle-charging network across the UK and GBP28 million in Cornish Metals to provide raw materials for solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles.

Reeves also said the government was "removing barriers to deliver 16 gigawatts of offshore wind" in areas like East Anglia and Yorkshire.

But she also announced backing for new roads and airport expansion, including a third runway at Heathrow, which critics said could wipe out the benefits of the government's clean power plan by increasing emissions.

And the chancellor faced criticism over plans to reform environmental regulations to prevent delays in development, as she pointed to a GBP100 million bat tunnel which has been developed as part of the HS2 rail link.

Reeves said the government was reducing environmental requirements for developers paying into a nature restoration fund, so they could "focus on getting things built and stop worrying over the bats and the newts", and changing the rules to stop "excessive use" of judicial reviews.

Responding to the speech, Shaun Spiers, executive director at environmental think tank Green Alliance, warned against "growth at any cost".

"The economic case for bigger airports and new roads is highly questionable, and it's crystal clear that pushing ahead with these will fly in the face of the UK's climate targets.

"Rachel Reeves recognises that the low carbon economy offers 'the industrial opportunity of the 21st century': we should grasp this rather than chasing high carbon, high risk projects," he urged.

Rachel Solomon Williams, executive director at the Aldersgate Group of companies, charities and other organisations pushing for ambitious climate and environmental policy, disagreed with the Chancellor's assessment that environmental protection was obstructing growth.

"Nature is fundamental to the UK's future prosperity and ensuring that it is protected and restored as part of new development will generate economic growth, increase innovation and create jobs," she said.

David Walsh, head of public affairs at WWF, said there was "no trade-off" between economic growth and net zero.

"As the chancellor rightly recognises, building a clean economy is the industrial opportunity of the 21st century.

"Now is the time to put pounds back in people's pockets by insulating homes, decarbonising power, and investing in public transport," he said, warning Reeves was making a "costly mistake" with airport expansions that take decades to build and increase carbon emissions.

