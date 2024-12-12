Watts Up With That?

My question - will they be powered by Miliband's giant flywheels?

Net zero plans for Armed Forces could ‘put soldiers at risk’ Military grandees query MoD’s ‘climate change agenda’ in pushing trials of electric combat vehicles Ethan CroftSunday Political Correspondent 07 December 2024 8:00pm GMT Ministers are forging ahead with plans to use electric vehicles (EVs) for combat on the battlefield despite warnings from military grandees that they could put the Armed Forces at risk. The Telegraph has learnt that the Ministry of Defence will be ramping up testing of battlefield EVs next year at the Army’s Bovington Garrison in Dorset, home of the Tank Museum. ... However, military grandees on Saturday called for the Government to think again before pressing ahead with the “crazy endeavour”, warning that a rush to net zero on the battlefield could put British troops at a disadvantage. ... “It is hard enough to keep the current vehicles supplied with fuel, that is a massive operation on its own – I just can’t see how it would possibly work with EVs. ... Read more (paywalled): https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/12/07/net-zero-soldiers-at-risk-battlefield-evs-combat-warnings/

Just when you think the British government has reached peak stupid, they surprise us all by achieving some new level of absurdity.

What happens when the electric battlefield vehicle runs out of electricity? Do they ask the other side to please stop attacking for 8 hours until the solar panels complete the recharge?

On a positive note, we can't fault the current British government for their effort to keep us entertained. Whenever I am stuck for something to write about, all I have to do is put "Miliband" or "Starmer" in my google search, and I have my next WUWT story.

