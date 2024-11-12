UN climate conference — just an excuse to shake West down for cash

By

Bjorn Lomborg

Published Nov. 11, 2024, 2:02 p.m. ET

The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference began this week in Azerbaijan. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The UN climate summit in Azerbaijan kicked off Monday in the shadow of Donald Trump’s election and with many key leaders not even showing up.

With low expectations set before it even began, the summit will nonetheless see grandiose speeches on the need for a vast flow of money from rich countries to poorer ones.

Unrealistic even before Trump’s victory, such calls for trillions of dollars are misguided and sure to fail.

The main problem is that wealthy countries — responsible for most emissions leading to climate change— want to cut emissions while poorer countries mainly want to eradicate poverty through growth that remains largely reliant on fossil fuels.

To get poorer countries to act against their own interest, the West started offering cash two decades ago.

In 2009, then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton promised “new and additional” funds of $100 billion annually by 2020 if developing countries agreed to future carbon cuts.

The rich world didn’t deliver, and most funding was simply repackaged and often mislabeled development aid.

This fiasco notwithstanding, developing countries now want more money.

In 2021 India stated that it alone would need $100 billion annually for its own transition. This year, China, India, Brazil and South Africa agreed rich nations should increase their financing “from billions of US dollars per year to trillions of US dollars.”

All this was predicted back in 2010 by UN Climate Panel economist Ottmar Edenhofer: “One must free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy.” Instead, “we are de facto distributing world wealth through climate policy.”

But it is hard to squeeze billions, much less trillions, out of a rich world that has its own problems.

Cleverly, campaigners and many developing countries have rebranded the reason for these transfers by blaming weather damage costs on rich world emissions and requesting compensation for “loss and damages.”

Factually, this is an ill-considered claim because weather damages from hurricanes, floods, droughts, and other weather calamities have actually declined as a percentage of global GDP since 1990, both for rich and poor countries. Deaths from these catastrophes have plummeted.

But this rebranding is a great way to increase the ask. At last year’s climate jamboree, politicians agreed to create a “loss and damages” fund, which has just been set up.

The UN’s climate change body estimates it will generate a flow to poorer countries in the region of $5.8-$5.9 trillion between now and 2030. Others are making even larger estimates such as $100-$238 trillion by 2050.