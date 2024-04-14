UN Climate Official: Only Two Years Left To Save World; Wants Trillions For Green Schemes

by Madeleine Hubbard

A United Nations climate official issued a dire warning by claiming that only “two years” remain to save the world from an environmental crisis. [emphasis, links added]

“When I say we have two years to save the world, it begs the question – who exactly has two years to save the world? The answer is every person on this planet,” UN climate official Simon Stiell [pictured above] said Wednesday during a speech at the Chatham House think tank in London.

He said that other goals, such as ending poverty and hunger, are not “possible unless we get the climate crisis under control.”

He also said that “a quantum leap this year in climate finance is both essential and entirely achievable,” and it would require government officials and investors to direct trillions of dollars away from traditional energy infrastructure toward green alternatives.

Read more at Just The News