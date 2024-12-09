Under Trump, an 'all of the above' energy policy is poised for a comeback

DECEMBER 9, 20245:00 AM ET

Camila Domonoske

An oil pumpjack is seen near a field of wind turbines in October 2023 in Nolan, Texas. The U.S. oil industry is headed towards a record-breaking year; renewable energy has also set several records this year. Prominent Republicans, including several in President-elect Donald Trump's circle, are talking about an "all-of-the-above" approach to energy that supports fossil fuel and clean energy.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump talks a lot about "unleashing American energy" — specifically oil, which he likes to call "liquid gold." And based on his nominees for key energy posts, there's every indication that a Trump administration 2.0 will actively promote oil and natural gas.

But another phrase is popping up a lot right now in Republican circles: "All of the above." Trump's pick for "energy czar," who has a history of supporting both oil and renewables, has been described as an "all-of-the-above energy governor." A key Republican in Congress hopes that Chris Wright, Trump's choice to be the new secretary of energy and a believer in fracking, nuclear and geothermal energy, will support "an all-of-the-above energy policy." Statement after statement, story after story. Even the summer before the election, the phrase was reportedly the talk of the Republican National Convention.

It's shorthand for a set of policies that support oil and natural gas — and simultaneously, every other form of domestic energy, including solar, wind, geothermal and nuclear. The phrase has been around for decades. It appears to have been first promoted by the fossil fuel lobby before being embraced by a Democratic president, Barack Obama. For Obama, the phrase meant supporting natural gas and pursuing cheap gasoline while also investing in renewable power. Today, it's a mainstream Republican position on energy. President Biden, some argue, also supported "all of the above" in practice — although he didn't use the phrase. But he only supported it in the near term. For the long term, he promoted green energy instead of fossil fuels, talking about a "clean energy transformation" that would remake the economy and address the climate crisis by gradually phasing out oil.

In contrast, the version of "all of the above" being talked about in conservative circles today asserts that oil is here to stay — but it leaves room for cleaner energy, too.

Trump can influence, but not dictate, oil production

Wall Street might not want to 'drill, baby, drill' as much as Trump

Trump has promised to "drill, baby, drill," but presidents in the U.S. don't dictate oil production. They can try to influence it, but market forces still dominate companies' decision-making. Case in point: Biden tried to accelerate the shift from fossil fuels, but under his administration U.S. oil production hit new record highs. The American Petroleum Institute has presented Trump with a policy wish list for the industry, including many things that the president-elect has promised to do, like rolling back incentives for producing and buying electric vehicles, restarting permitting for liquid natural gas exports, opening up more land for drilling for oil, and repealing or relaxing environmental regulations.

Those changes might make it easier and cheaper, and therefore more profitable, to drill for oil. But they won't guarantee a massive increase in production. After all, U.S. production is already historically high. Global oil demand is far from booming. In fact, the oil cartel OPEC and its allies just delayed plans to boost production, judging that the world doesn't need more oil at the moment. After all, if production suddenly surges beyond what global markets demand, prices would fall — which would, in turn, cause companies to pull back on drilling.