UPDATED: The ESG Doubting Thomas Is A Poet And We Didn’t Even Know It

Each week, Steve Heins has been sending The Crude Life another Poem in honor of National Poetry Month.

Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, National Poetry Month reminds the public that poets have an integral role to play in our culture and that poetry matters.

U.S. National Poetry Month, April, is a marvelous opportunity to celebrate the expressiveness, delight, and pure charm of poetry. It is a special occasion that reminds us of the integral role of poets and poetry in our cultures.

One of The Crude Life’s regular guest is Stephen Heins, who has been known as the “ESG Doubting Thomas” since 2019. Proir to his ESG skepticism, he was beating drums with beatniks at Columbia in New York State and assisting the telecommunications industry with the largest merger in United States history.

Today The Crude Life honors and celebrates Stephen Heins for his creative work and endeavors in and out of the energy industry.

Six Foot Night in Late August

A seven-thirty sky

in late August

where night too close

and moon too early

Iowa cornfields

blow up

to shoreline

of road

like high tide

of unharvested sea

High roads of high plains

have run down

into flatter fields

bottomed out black

Iowa’s high topped

cornfields are high

walls of darkness

Their tassels and stalk-tops

are graveside flowers

above six foot night

in late August

By Steve Heins

ESG Roars over America

The moon still hangs

over Lake Michigan and

the nor’easter winds still

…make oceanic waves roar.

For the first time

in 8 years, let us

allow all of voting

America have a seat

at the energy roundtable

In terms of point

…and counter-point,

let us have a full throated

discussion about ESG

and America….

The world’s future.

Certainty and moral rectitude…

are not welcomed at table.

Steve Heins, 2021

Skinny Days, Skinnier Nights

Lonely, one night I watched

a program,

Or should I say

a pogrom?

A cheery little story

about liberating

The concentration camps of Europe.

Images of life on a thread:

Jews and other outcasts clinging

To the belief. What was it?

Love and God…Mankind

That ultimate oxymoron.

The four F’s, friends, family, faith, freedom?

Or, the primitive beast of survival.

I imagine it was all of these reasons.

Looking at the gaunt shadows of suffering

And vacant eyes of both the living

And the dead, I know

I will know some of the pain and loneliness.

Living without, living with,

I wonder which is worse,

Still knowing these are complete.

Only an emaciated self remains

Living through the onanism of one’s

Skinny days and skinnier nights.

Long after that night, I

stand before my mirror

And see the same visage

And bony body of a soul.

Who has lost and still found

A simple belief: the skinniest

Day or night may be

My last chance

…tomorrow.

– Steve Heins, 1992

Untitled

Life reveals dark secret

of the ideological environmental

movement.

The movement imposes

the views of mostly

wealthy, comfortable

Americans and Europeans

on mostly poor,

desperate Africans,

Asians and Latin Americans.

It violates these people’s

most basic human rights,

denying them better economic,

female education and rights,

the chance for better lives,

the right to rid their countries

of diseases like malaria

that were vanquished

long ago in Europe

and the United States.

…Oh, the Humanity!

– Steve Heins

Myth Enough

For days, moon and Venus

dominate the night-time sky.

We traveled from Colorado’s

Sangre de Christo mountains

To Manhattan’s man-made

foothills…

2,300 miles in all.

And Venus remained first star,

bright star for the wishing.

Tonight, the vines of Tennessee

drape like royal trains

of green majesty.

From darker forests

beneath a full moon

shines the fog silver

above vine-hidden trees

and dark shadows

of Great Smoky Mountains.

We drive silver,

slippery Interstate.

Paved with enough myth

for another year.

Steve Heins, 1978

(Steve Heins published this tribute to his Mother 3 years ago.)

On July 4, 1921, Gladys Lucille Harmon (Heins) was born in Lamar, Colorado. She would have been 100.

She was a sweet soul, forged in the turmoil and disruption of the Dust Bowl, Depression, WW 2, and reuniting with her husband after two years of total war silence.

We lost her 46 years ago this year.

She was a great mother, who would move mountains for her son when he was a boy in Gillett and Oshkosh, WI.

She had a sweetness and generosity about her, but she was also a firecracker befitting her birthday.

For Gladys Lucille Harmon Heins (July 4, 1921 – March 6, 1976)

When talking about death

You said you wanted to be cremated.

Neither religion or dying would be

The escape your ashes offered.

Was a grave stone’s solace too permanent

A shout of your name?

The cemetery just too stationary

For a firecracker like you?

Or, was the seduction of the Rockies

And its towering vistas too great?

These thoughts stand before me

Like these airport buildings

Shimmering in a crazy dance of jet fumes.

I received the dreaded late night call

Sister sobbing the news

And now I travel to Oklahoma City

To join your cremators.

You were born on Independence Day,

July 4, 1921, with a great, great Cherokee grandmother

Said to be a part of your heritage.

Your parents were from Kansas, so flat fields

Here in southeastern Colorado must have given them comfort.

You told me that as a young girl

You thought the town of Lamar

(some five hundred frontier souls)

Celebrated your birthday: Climbing

High into the trees, you

Spent your tomboy days watching

The red, white and blue fireworks of July.

Outside the airplane window,

I see vague images of your life remembered,

Then I notice two jet vapor trails

Suspended next to each other

In the pale blue March sky.

Inside the plane, marble mouthed children

practice for a life of words,

A woman bends to knit a red sweater,

Businesssmen whisper secrets back and forth.

“Mother, I repeat a promise I made to you:

You will join the clouds gathering in the foothills

Where you can see hundreds of miles

Of the Rocky Mountain peaks and prairies.

This will be your burial ground.”

Looking every bit a full blooded Cherokee,

I remember your face in the casket

As I toss your ashes into the mountain winds.

Now, you are beyond the scattering of your

Last Independence day.

Steve Heins, 1980