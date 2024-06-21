Upper Westside

1

I knock around Upper Westside

visit imposing Columbia campus,

yesterday.

I couldn’t resist

returning to the place

where I grew up…

intellectually.

Today, NYC is 92 and humid.

2

It’s time for Jack Kerouac

and Allen Ginsberg’s

watering hole.

The West End Bar

a draft of beer:

Walls are slather

with photos of them.

3

I commune with the Beats

on the road

in my head,

howling.

Steve Heins