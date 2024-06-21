Upper Westside
1
I knock around Upper Westside
visit imposing Columbia campus,
yesterday.
I couldn’t resist
returning to the place
where I grew up…
intellectually.
Today, NYC is 92 and humid.
2
It’s time for Jack Kerouac
and Allen Ginsberg’s
watering hole.
The West End Bar
a draft of beer:
Walls are slather
with photos of them.
3
I commune with the Beats
on the road
in my head,
howling.
Steve Heins
I have kept my apartment on Riverside. I love Broadway. It's a shame that Covid and Amazon have killed so many retail businesses.