Harry Reid International Airport: A Microcosm of Urban Heat

JUL 8

Las Vegas has recently experienced a record-breaking heatwave, with temperatures reaching unprecedented highs spurring absolutely ridiculous headlines like this from The San Francisco Chronicle…

To be clear, you can not cook a pizza in a 120°F oven.

This event has reignited discussions about the causes of such extreme heat, with arguments focusing on urban expansion, population growth, and the Urban Heat Island Effect (UHIE), rather than solely attributing it to increased greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. By examining the ten hottest days in Las Vegas history and the context of urban development, we can better understand the primary factors contributing to these extreme temperatures.

On July 6, 2024, Las Vegas recorded its highest temperature ever, reaching 120°F (48.8°C). This surpasses previous records and prompts a closer examination of historical temperature trends and the contributing factors to such extreme heat.

To understand the trends, we can look at the ten hottest days in Las Vegas history:

120°F (48.8°C) on July 6, 2024 117°F (47.2°C) on June 30, 2013 117°F (47.2°C) on July 19, 2005 116°F (46.7°C) on July 24, 1942 116°F (46.7°C) on July 17, 2005 116°F (46.7°C) on July 15, 2023 115°F (46.1°C) on June 20, 2017 115°F (46.1°C) on July 15, 2020 114°F (45.6°C) on July 8, 2002 114°F (45.6°C) on July 19, 2006

Notably, several of these records were set decades ago, with some dating back over 80 years. This longevity of high-temperature records suggests that factors other than increases in GHGs are significantly influencing these temperatures.

The Urban Heat Island Effect (UHIE) is a phenomenon where urban areas experience higher temperatures than their rural surroundings due to human activities and infrastructure.

The following factors contribute to UHIE:

Concrete and Asphalt: Urban surfaces like roads and buildings absorb and retain heat, increasing local temperatures.

Lack of Vegetation: Green spaces and trees cool the air through evapotranspiration, a process significantly reduced in densely built environments.

Human Activities: Energy consumption for air conditioning, vehicles, and industrial processes generates additional heat.

Las Vegas has undergone rapid urban expansion and population growth over the past few decades. The city’s population has increased from around 273,000 in 1980 to over 2.3 million in 2020. This urban sprawl has replaced natural desert landscapes with heat-absorbing infrastructure, significantly contributing to local temperature rises.

Comparison images of Las Vegas from 1984 (left) and 2024 (right). Google Earth

The temperature record in Las Vegas was set at McCarran International Airport (now Harry Reid International Airport), which has seen substantial growth over the decades. Initially a modest regional facility, the airport has expanded significantly alongside the city's population boom and tourism industry. The airport handled nearly 1 million passengers annually in the 1950s, a number that surged to over 50 million passengers by 2019, making it one of the busiest airports in the United States. This expansion has included multiple runway extensions, terminal upgrades, and increased tarmac area, all contributing to the Urban Heat Island Effect by replacing the natural desert landscape with heat-absorbing infrastructure. The proximity of temperature monitoring stations to these developments likely amplifies recorded temperatures, further underscoring the impact of urbanization on local climate conditions

Comparison images of Harry Reid International Airport from 1977 (left) and 2024 (right). Google Earth

Close-up of the weather station on the south side of the airport.

While GHG emissions likely play a role in global climate change, the localized effect of UHIE in cities like Las Vegas is significantly more pronounced. The slow pace at which new temperature records are set, despite accelerating global CO2 levels, suggests that urban factors are significant contributors to extreme heat events.

The assertion that GHGs, particularly CO2, are solely responsible for the record temperatures in Las Vegas is overly simplistic and ignores significant local factors. Despite the continuous rise in global CO2 levels, which have accelerated over the past decades, temperature records in Las Vegas are not broken annually. If CO2 were the primary driver of extreme heat, we would expect a more consistent upward trend in temperature records, correlating directly with rising CO2 levels. Instead, several of Las Vegas's highest temperatures were recorded decades ago, such as 116°F in 1942. This indicates that other factors, such as urbanization and the UHIE, play a more crucial role in these temperature extremes. Rapid urban expansion and increased heat-retaining infrastructure, like concrete and asphalt, have significantly contributed to localized heating. Therefore, attributing these record temperatures primarily to GHG emissions overlooks the substantial impact of local environmental changes and urban development.

