Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

NOV 29

READ IN APP

Did you know the U.S. produced more crude oil than ever in August and that we are largest producer of oil in the world? Well, it’s true. We are the king of the hill and have been since 2018. It's a testament to the importance of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, the two innovations that launched a revolution and made us truly energy-independent after decades of dependence on oil from not-so-friendly foreign nations.

The data demonstrating our new energy dominance is dryly presented in a Today In Energy post the other day. Here's the chart that says it all:

And, here's the text (emphasis added):

An average of 13.4 million barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil was produced in the United States during August 2024, a new record according to data from our Petroleum Supply Monthly.More crude oil was produced in the United States during August 2024 than during December 2023, when the previous monthly record of 13.3 million b/d was set. In the first eight months of 2024, average monthly U.S. crude oil production only fell below 13.0 million b/d once, in January. For the full year of 2024, we forecast U.S. crude oil production will average 13.2 million b/d, according to our most recent Short-Term Energy Outlook, published on November 13. That volume would be more than the 2023 annual average of 12.9 million b/d, which is the current annual production record. In 2025, we forecast U.S. crude oil production will average 13.5 million b/d. The United States became the world’s top crude oil producer in 2018, a position it has maintained each year since.

The significance of this is portrayed by the following images from 50 years ago during one of the oil embargos:

Photos by David Falconer

How far we’ve come and how far back the climate cabal wants to take us!

#CrudeOIl #Production #OilEmbargo #Climate #Energy #EnergyIndependence #EIA