US Pipeline Deals Will Pick Up Speed Following ONEOK’s Spree

Last week’s acquisitions are likely to be a prelude to more M&A in the midstream sector.

Pipelines at the Midway-Sunset oil field near Derby Acres, California. Photographer: Bloomberg

By Elizabeth Elkin

September 4, 2024 at 6:52 AM CDT

Building oil and gas pipelines in the US is difficult.

That’s a result of legal challenges from environmental groups, political opposition in Democratic states and a glacial federal permitting process.

Yet America’s oil and gas output keeps surging to records, forcing producers to seek additional capacity to move their fuels to market.

While the buy-versus-build calculus appears to have shifted toward acquisitions, dealmaking in the sector has been mostly small-scale.

That’s in stark contrast to the upstream world of exploration and production, which has seen a slew of big takeovers in recent years, culminating in major purchases by Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. equipment near Midland, Texas. Exxon agreed to buy Pioneer in its largest takeover in more than two decades. Photographer: Michael Ciaglo/Bloomberg

There are signs momentum is now building. Pipeline operator ONEOK Inc. agreed last week to buy controlling stakes in EnLink Midstream LLC and Medallion Midstream for $5.9 billion.

Acquiring EnLink boosts ONEOK’s presence in Louisiana’s gas industry, while Medallion has the largest closely held crude-gathering and transportation system in the Permian Basin, the engine of US fossil-fuel growth.

“We do expect more consolidation in the midstream space,” Raymond James Financial Inc. analysts, including John Freeman, said last week.

One driver is that some companies in the sector have abandoned the complicated master limited partnership structure during recent years, making M&A more straightforward. Earnings have also risen, leaving potential acquirers flush with cash.

Possible targets include Western Midstream Partners LP and Kinetik Holdings Inc., said Ajay Bakshani, director of analytics at East Daley Analytics. “It’s hard to build these assets.”

--Elizabeth Elkin, Bloomberg News

Chart of the day

China’s dairy industry is on its knees. The market is grappling with excess production capacity built up over years and a slump in demand due to a slowing economy. The country last month opened an anti-subsidy probe of dairy imports from the European Union, and limiting shipments from the bloc could relieve some pressure on farmers. But the quantities targeted are small and domestic conditions have been worsening for some time.

Today’s top stories

OPEC+ is discussing a possible delay to an oil output increase planned for October, delegates said, after prices crashed to the lowest since last year.

Trafigura Group has struck a $400 million prepayment deal for iron ore with Mineral Resources Ltd. as the Australian miner focuses on preserving cash amid a downturn in its two main commodities.

The UK approved plans for Thames Water Utilities Ltd. to build a controversial £2.4 billion ($3.2 billion) reservoir in Oxfordshire to help avoid drought in London and southeast England in the coming decades.

Iron ore extended a selloff on fears for China’s crisis-wracked steel sector. There’s been little sign yet that tough conditions for the country’s mills — weak demand, soft prices and falling profits — are improving.

Trading titan Cargill Inc. has enjoyed seven years of fat profitsthanks to the impact of pandemic, war, inflation and geopolitical chaos on food prices. But leaner times loom, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Javier Blas.

