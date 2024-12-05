INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUES | LITIGATION | REGULATION

December 5, 2024

The U.S. Supreme Court is gearing up to hear arguments for and against a proposed railway that would connect Utah’s oil-rich Uinta Basin to Colorado. Other than this is a railroad story (and you know we’re suckers for a good railroad story), how does it connect to the Marcellus/Utica? The case could fundamentally change how the federal government conducts environmental reviews. This case revolves around what should and should not be part of a so-called environmental review. A Circuit Court of Appeals wanted more nonsense included in such a review. The conservative Supreme Court is now going to review their work with a potential eye on overruling them.

Although this case deals with building 88 miles of new railroad track, the principle will hold and apply to other projects, like pipelines. Hence our keen interest in this case and how the Supremes end up ruling. We’re hopeful the Supreme Court will clip the wings of overzealous courts and regulatory agencies.

The U.S. Supreme Court is gearing up to hear arguments for and against a proposed railway that would connect Utah’s oil-rich Uinta Basin to Colorado, in a case that could change how the federal government conducts environmental reviews.

Oral arguments in the case are set for Dec. 10 as the country’s high court considers the future of the Uinta Basin Railway, which would transport waxy crude oil from northeastern Utah into Colorado, extending existing rail lines by 88 miles and allowing the export of oil to refineries on the Gulf Coast.

The controversial project was dealt a setback after a U.S. Court of Appeals’ D.C. Circuit ruling found that the initial environmental review was incomplete and failed to consider certain risks, like the threat of wildfire or water pollution.

Now, the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition, the group behind the railway proposal, is asking the country’s high court whether those risks go beyond the scope of what’s required under federal law.

If the court rules in favor of the coalition, it could set a precedent that would require a less intensive federal environmental review for similar projects.

Among the project’s supporters are Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a handful of Utah counties and numerous Republican U.S. senators including Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Ted Cruz of Texas and Mitt Romeny and Mike Lee of Utah. Its opponents include five environmental groups, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, several local Colorado governments and dozens of Congressional Democrats, like Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado and Ed Markey of Massachuesetts, and Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona.

Proponents of the project say it will help Utah’s economic growth, allowing for more oil to be exported outside of the state, where the market capacity for the Salt Lake refineries is set at 85,000 barrels per day. The railway could transport an estimated 350,000 barrels each day, eventually making its way to refineries on the Gulf Coast, according to court documents.

“The railway project brings some diversity to our economy,” said Greg Miles, a Duchesne County Commissioner who sits on the board of the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition. “The state stands to gain a lot from moving more oil. And for me, I’m proud of that oil. We’re doing our part to make sure the United States is prosperous in energy.”

The project’s critics worry the railway poses a threat to air and water quality, and could overburden communities in the American south already dealing with pollution. The oil would be transported along the Colorado River, which supplies drinking water to 40 million people and supports billions of dollars in industry across eight Western states.

A potential derailment could have serious environmental impacts, warned Jonathan Godes, City Council member for Colorado’s Glenwood Springs.

“It could happen numerous times, in numerous different ways and we, just as a community, cannot handle that,” he said on Tuesday. “It would destroy our economy and destroy our drinking water, and it would be harmful to the communities downstream that also rely on the Colorado River.”

Colorado’s Eagle County and the five environmental groups sued to block the railway after it was approved in 2021, arguing the federal Surface Transportation Board’s review of the project and its environmental risks was inadequate.

Deeda Seed, a campaigner for the Center for Biological Diversity, said the review never analyzed the impacts that could come from a spill or accident along the railway, or the impacts on communities where the oil would ultimately be shipped.

“It’s like diving headfirst into a pool without checking how deep the water is,” Seed said. “The consequences of something like the Uinta Basin Railway need to be fully explored. And this was not done.”

In August 2023, the U.S. Court of Appeals’ D.C. Circuit nullified parts of its environmental impact statement, writing that the board failed to analyze environmental risks, including the threat of wildfire, water pollution and to “other biological resources.” The ruling instructed the board to conduct a more detailed analysis of the environmental risks.

Then in June, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal from the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition.

The appeal asks the court to limit what kinds of risks can be studied in environmental reviews required by the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, which directs federal agencies to analyze the impact of proposed projects.

The current conservative makeup of the Supreme Court and recent environmental rulings have the environmental groups wary. The court ended Chevron Deference in June, which required courts to refer to federal agencies’ interpretations of laws and regulations, and blocked the Environmental Protection Agency’s rule that sought to curb emissions that cross state lines.

“The court has shown a distressing tendency to be willing to rewrite statutes from the bench. So it is certainly possible that the court would issue a ruling that would very much restrict the scope of review,” said Sam Sankar, the senior vice president of programs for Earthjustice, which is representing the environmental groups.

“They are incredibly hostile to environmental law, and they show no restraint in going after decisions when they feel like it,” said Sankar.

With the arguments set for next week, Miles and the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition are optimistic.

“I’m feeling hopeful, and still feel very strongly about the project and what it means for not only our county, but the state as a whole,” he told Utah News Dispatch on Tuesday.*