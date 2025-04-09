USDA Declares Emergency in US Forests, Requiring Logging (1)
“Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Thursday declared an emergency on more than 112 million acres of national forests nationwide in order to increasing logging.”
USDA Declares Emergency in US Forests, Requiring Logging (1)
Bobby Magill
Reporter
Order applies to 59% of national forests
USDA to streamline logging approvals
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Thursday declared an emergency on more than 112 million acres of national forests nationwide in order to increasing logging.
The order, which applies to 59% of all national forest land in the US, follows President Donald Trump’s March 1 executive orderrequiring the US Forest Service and the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management to expedite timber harvesting on federal lands.
Rollins’ order says that wildfires, invasive species, disease outbreaks and insects are stressing national forests, which have had “too little active management.”
The order requires the Forest Service to remove as many barriers to .…
Search for the rest of this story. I couldn’t copy it. Sorry.
REALLY???
I'm puzzled about this. Our forests did well enough before they were overseen by government bureaucrats.
Thank you! You're just the messenger