Corruption is eating into climate funds in the world’s most vulnerable countries, experts warn.

For 30 years, Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) has tracked abuses of power across the world, giving nations a rating out of 100.

Many climate-vulnerable nations and recent UN climate summit hosts score poorly in the new 2024 CPI. The findings have worrying implications for projects intended to protect people.

"We must urgently root out corruption before it fully derails meaningful climate action,” says CEO of Transparency International Maíra Martini.

“Today, corrupt forces not only shape but often dictate policies and dismantle checks and balances - silencing journalists, activists and anyone fighting for equality and sustainability.”

Where are climate funds at risk from corruption?

More than two-thirds of countries score below 50 out of 100, according to the report, which ranks 180 places on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

It draws on data from the World Bank, World Economic Forum, private risk and consulting companies, think tanks and other sources. It also reflects the views of experts and business people.

The global average rating has remained unchanged at 43, highlighting the need to root out this “evolving global threat,” in the words of François Valérian, Transparency International’s chair.

In the context of the climate crisis, it means that billions of dollars of climate funds are at risk of being stolen or misused.

Corruption in South Africa (41), Vietnam (40) and Indonesia (37), for example, is endangering the delivery of Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETPs), the researchers say.

These partnerships are designed to help coal-dependent countries embrace a greener future, but Transparency International has found that insufficient safeguards create opportunities for unscrupulous actors to muscle in.

In South Africa, around a billion rand (more than €52 million) is stolen each month from Eskom, the state-owned energy provider, according to its former chief executive.

Countries suffering the worst impacts of the climate crisis have the lowest scores - including South Sudan (8), Somalia (9) and Venezuela (10).

Climate corruption is creeping up in developing countries too

Corruption can obstruct climate policies in countries with both high and low ratings, Transparency International says.

But it is in wealthy, developed countries that this interference has the most serious impact because it undermines their work to agree on ambitious goals, reduce emissions and support developing countries.

The US, for example, fell from 69 to 65 points last year. Mads Christensen, executive director of Greenpeace International, comments that fossil fuel corruption is undermining climate efforts in the country.

The organisation is currently being sued by pipeline giant Energy Transfer, which “is trying to wipe us off the map in the US with a massive, specious lawsuit,” he says. “It’s up to all of us who care about the future to stand up to these corporate bullies, no matter the cost."

In Europe, Denmark has obtained the highest score on the index (90) for the seventh year running, closely followed by Finland (88).

Kosovo (44) and Moldova (43) have taken significant steps to rise up the rankings in recent years, while France (67), Germany (75), Hungary (41) and Switzerland (81) dropped to their lowest levels yet in 2024.

Is corruption holding back climate summits?

The report found that transparency from the host countries of recent UN climate summits was also seriously lacking.

Azerbaijan, host of last year’s COP29 - which granted access to at least 1,773 fossil fuel lobbyists - scored just 22 on the scale.

Eyes are turning to COP30 hosts Brazil, which will be responsible for securing last year’s finance deal and deciding on a key pledge to transition away from fossil fuels. But in this year’s CPI it received an all-time low score of 34.

“Governments and multilateral organisations must embed anti-corruption measures into climate efforts to safeguard finance, rebuild trust and maximise impact,” Martini urges.