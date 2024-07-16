WaPo Touts Taliban’s Climate Initiatives As Biden Pushes The Terror Regime To Be Inclusive

by Andrew Stiles

2 hours ago

Americans are still in shock after former president Donald Trump was nearly assassinated at a rally in Pennsylvania this weekend. [emphasis, links added]

Many have criticized the mainstream media’s handling of the shooting itself, as well as the flood of statements condemning “political violence” from Democrats and journalists who repeatedly compared Trump to Adolf Hitler and described him as a threat to democracy that this country “cannot survive.”

The Washington Post failed to assuage these critics on Monday when the once-respected paper published a front-page story touting the Taliban’s efforts to fight so-called climate change in Afghanistan.

The repressive terrorist group hosted an “international climate change conference” that failed to attract many foreign guests, for obvious reasons:

Afghanistan remains a global pariah in large part because of the Taliban’s restrictions on female education, and that isolation has deprived the country of foreign funding for urgently needed measures to adapt to climate change. So, for now, the Afghan government is largely confronting the impacts of global warming on its own and putting the blame for floods and sluggish governmental aid on foreigners. Some former Taliban commanders view global carbon emissions as a new invisible enemy. “Just like they invaded our country, they’ve invaded our climate,” Lutfullah Khairkhwa, the Taliban’s deputy higher education minister, said in his opening speech at the Jalalabad conference. “We must defend our climate, our water, our soil to the same extent we defend ourselves against invasions.” [bold added]

It is the most recent example of bizarre media reporting on the Talibansince the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

For example, the ruthless regime was praised in some quarters for vowingto tackle climate change and foster a more “inclusive” society in the war-torn region.

Alas, the Biden administration was not pleased when the Taliban announced the members of its interim cabinet, which included “no women.”

Read more at Free Beacon