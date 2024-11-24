WATCH: ‘FAILURE ON ALL FRONTS’: Rempel Garner speaks to eight-week parliamentary deadlock

The Western Standard’s Nigel Hannaford, Tory MP Michelle Rempel GarnerWestern Standard

Jen Hodgson

Published on:

21 Nov 2024, 3:00 pm













Tory MP Michelle Rempel Garner says her party will keep “holding the line” in demanding the Trudeau Liberals hand over all documents related to the corrupted green slush fund.

Parliament has been at a standstill for now the eighth consecutive week and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government refuses to hand over evidence pertinent to an investigation into federal green subsidies given to conflict of interest-riddled Sustainable Development Technology Canada (STDC).

“Parliament ordered the production of these documents. In our democratic system, parliament is supreme in these matters, and the government is obligated to hand these documents over to parliament,” Rempel Garner, MP for Calgary Nose Hill told the Western Standard’s Nigel Hannaford.

“The fact that the government is thumbing its nose at Parliament again — this isn't the first time they've done this — it really shows their disrespect for democratic institutions.”

“You see the geopolitical instability that we're dealing with around the world. If Canada is supposed to be a shining light of democracy, then the Liberal government can't just thumb its nose at parliament because it feels like it and it wants to avoid future scandals.”

“So this is really up to the Liberals to end this by handing the documents over.”

READ MORE

WATCH: Poilievre and Trudeau finally agree on something — the need for carbon tax election

The Liberals claim they already handed over tens of thousands of pages pertaining to the green slush fund that cost taxpayers billions — yet, the pages were largely redacted and did not provide the relevant information parliament was looking for.

Trudeau’s government continues to withhold the necessary information for parliamentary committees to carry out a thorough investigation. As a result, no legislation can pass through parliament.

As for the Conservative party, “we're holding the line on this because it's something it's worth fighting for,” said Rempel Garner.

“Our democratic institutions are worth fighting for. It's what our constituents expect us to do, and we will certainly continue to do that, to hold the Liberals' feet to the fire and use every tool that we have in the book as parliamentarians.”

READ MORE

WATCH: Trudeau wants families to prioritize climate change over feeding their kids

In reference to Thursday’s “GST Holiday” announcement made by Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Hannaford asked Rempel Garner how the government would be able to introduce the budget or pass the legislation necessary to make it happen.

The Liberal government has to “comply with the order of Parliament to hand over documents related to a major scandal,” replied Rempel Garner.

“This is an order that Parliament made. It's something that they have to comply with. They can't just thumb their nose at parliament, which they've done in the past. So this is up to the government.”

“If the government wants to put forward legislation and debate legislation, then they need to comply with an order of parliament. And that is something that Conservatives feel is a hill to die on.”

READ MORE

‘NOT MY JOB’: Responsibility for green subsidies corruption deflected yet again as filibuster drags on

Rempel Garner further discussed how Trudeau "has failed on all policy fronts," including indigenous reconciliation, but especially his obsession with the carbon tax — to the point where he said it's more important than feeding your kids, as the Western Standard reported this week.

"Trudeau put in place a very detrimental piece of policy to the Canadian public, which is the consumer carbon tax," said Rempel Garner.

"If that worked the way that he said it was going to work almost 10 years ago, we'd be living in a land of milk and honey where milk and honey was a lot less expensive than it is right now. And we would have seen a material reduction in Canada's greenhouse gas emissions."

"And on all of those fronts, he's a failure. He has not accomplished any of those goals. It's the opposite."

"In fact, one of the only times in Canadian history, we've actually seen a major reduction in greenhouse gas emissions with economic growth was under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper."

READ MORE

No records of environmental benefits from $8B green slush fund

Rempel Garner was expelled from Parliament on Tuesday for calling former Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault a “fraud” — as his company is under investigation after allegations of fraud and he was caught red-handed lying about being of indigenous heritage to reap federal subsidies.

“In a free and a democratic country, the government can't just be allowed to dismiss parliament because when they dismiss (an MP like myself), they're dismissing nearly 120 ,000 people that I represent.”

“Then you multiply that across parliament and you see what kind of an impact that has on Canadian democracy.”

“(The Liberals) could end it today. They could hand over those documents today and we could get on with business.”

“But, while hope springs eternal, this is Justin Trudeau that we're talking about. So I just think we need an election.”