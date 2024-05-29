We are Winning! Fossil Fuel Use Expands Worldwide Year After Year

May 28, 2024

The left constantly spins false media narratives as a form of psychological operation (psyops) to discourage those of us who support the fossil fuel industry. Our good friend Tom Shepstone, who writes the Energy Security and Freedom blog site, recently took time out to step back and survey the landscape to remind those of us who do support fossil energy that we are winning! Let’s not lose sight of that fact!! For example

: “Consumption of every fossil fuel has steadily increased for almost six decades, with only minor interruptions for special events. Natural gas use is 6.25 times what it was in 1965.” This is great news and is completely contrary to the media narrative that fossil energy is in a death spiral.



We are often in the trenches fighting the good fight and sometimes forget to share the good news. Tom provides us with a much-needed respite from the fight and a dose of needed encouragement:

A friend emailed me this morning to comment how great it was to hear good news from me for a change when I posted this story on the Trans Mountain Pipeline being completed. That got me to thinking I really should do more good news stories. So, what to do when the Biden Administration, the EU, IEA, UN, WEF and all major media are pushing out nonsense every day that needs to be ridiculed for what it is? Well, the obvious answer is to remind everyone we are winning and we are. Let’s start with some charts from Our World in Data, beginning with this one showing the growth in fossil fuel consumption world-wide: Consumption of every fossil fuel has steadily increased for almost six decades, with only minor interruptions for special events. Natural gas use is 6.25 times what it was in 1965. Then, there is this: Yes, the United States is the big gorilla when it comes to natural gas as well as production. It is the foundation of our economic successes. The role of natural gas in total energy consumption is further illustrated here: Notice natural gas is the only source of energy that is grown significantly since 1965. Yes, solar and wind have done so, too, but only with 40 years of massive subsidies and from a base of essentially nothing. And, consider the following: If the EV fad isn’t over, it has suffered enormous setbacks as consumers are rejecting the things and deakers and manufacturers are saying “whoa” after disastrous financial losses. Moreover, even if EVs return, what do the above charts tell you about the source of the electricity? The answer is self-evident.

Offshore wind is blowing in the wrong direction, too, with one cancellation after another and the big grifters pulling in their horns.

Solar and wind facilities are facing ever growing resistance from communities where they are proposed.

Consumers, taxpayers and voters are catching on to the fact electricity prices are exploding due to renewables being forced on utilities and distorting the market. Germany and California have served as the canaries in the coal minies.

Farmers are raising hell in Europe as they realize climate policies regarding nitrogen were all about taking their land and putting them out of business to make way corporate bug and food ventures.

The leader of Sri Lanka was forced into exile over a foolish organic food production mandate that ended in a debacle. German leaders are dealing with the “boilergeddon” revolt while France has faced more than Yellow Vest revolts.

The four biggest hedgefunders in the world have bowed out major climate initiatives they only yesterday crowed about. And, the list could be much longer, because we are winning big-time. Bragging too much, though, is never becoming, so I’ll stop here.*

Thanks for the pick-me-up, Tom!

