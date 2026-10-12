Weekly Energy Humanism Recap: The Desk, the Shore, and the Data

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

I spent the week the way most of mine go now—moving between the desk, the lake shore a mile from where my twenty-year-old great-great-grandfather Carl Heins stepped off the boat from Holstein, Germany in 1850, and the endless pile of energy news pieces that still need sorting. No days off. The Stephen Heins Substack kept its streak.

Fifty-two articles and essays from friends, allies, and energy humanists went up. They covered leaders, policy fights, lawfare, construction projects, and the plain mechanics of keeping the lights on. In between the posting I finished the tribute to Jim Church, the Omaha controller who still tells the accounting truth about energy physics. I also finished the longer look at my heroes Edward Curtis and Lewis Hine, two Wisconsin boys who photographed an America that few people wanted to pay for. No matter. They left the country a sweeping historical record.

In particular, the beautiful biography of Edward Curtis, Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher by Timothy Egan, is a remarkable story about another American autodidact. He devoted his adult life to amassing over 40,000 photographs, recording 10,000 audio cylinders of language and music, and creating an early documentary film. The work culminated in his massive 20-volume masterwork, The North American Indian.

The climate lawyers and the press kept supplying material. Roger Pielke Jr.’s recent writing on the IPCC, the United Nations, the retirement of extreme scenarios, and the misuse of science has given energy humanism a clearer, more durable foundation. I wrote the piece on how the press covered Michael Mann’s courtroom win and then covered the sanction that followed. His “bad-faith trial misconduct, extraordinary in scope, extent, and intent” was built on a demonstrative that put his lost funding at $9,713,924, when the actual figure in the record was $112,000. That legal pronouncement is still being treated like nothing important.

By Friday my week had sorted itself into the two poles that keep showing up. One is the unglamorous work of following the data—separating detection from attribution, treating extreme scenarios as the imaginary futures they are. The other is the continued energy humanism discussions.

Then there is Roger Pielke Jr., this week’s Energy Humanism MVP. The other pole is the large audience, the sharp warning, the light attention paid to what scarce or expensive energy costs real people, and the personal gain that can ride along with the scare. That is the first “Least Important Energy Humanist” Plunger, and it went to Al Gore.

The poems went up too—“A Zuni Boy in New Mexico” and “Lonely, Bent, Seaside.” Both are older pieces. Both still feel like the right counterweight to the energy policy noise. The lake is still there. The Energy Humanism work is still there. Next week starts the same way.

Stephen Heins

The Word Merchant

stephenheins@Substack.com

Sheboygan, Wisconsin

steve@heins.net • 920-917-8644

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