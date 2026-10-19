Weekly Energy Humanism Recap: The Good, the Bad, and the Humanists

October 12–October 19, 2026

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

I spent the week the way most of mine go now—moving between the desk, the lake shore a mile from where my twenty-year-old great-great-grandfather Carl Heins stepped off the boat from Holstein, Germany in 1850, and the endless pile of energy news pieces that still need sorting. No days off. The Stephen Heins Substack kept its streak.

Forty-eight articles and essays from friends, allies, and energy humanists went up. They covered leaders, policy fights, lawfare, construction projects, nuclear realities, and the plain mechanics of keeping the lights on. In between the posting I finished the tribute to Dr. Chris Keefer, the Toronto emergency-room physician who treats the results of energy poverty by night and argues for nuclear by day. I also finished the longer look at Naomi Oreskes and the consistent thread in her work that treats abundant, reliable energy as a luxury the planet cannot afford. And I published one poem—“Boy atop the World’s Tallest Building”—for my son, Rick.

By Friday the week had sorted itself into the two poles that keep showing up. One is the unglamorous work of following what actually keeps the lights on and the air clean. The other is the continued insistence that skepticism about the scale and pace of decarbonization is a moral failing roughly equivalent to tobacco denial.

Heins’ Weekly MVP Award: Dr. Chris Keefer

The Emergency Doctor Who Would Not Let the Lights Go Out

A Toronto emergency-room physician spends his nights and weekends treating the results of energy poverty—asthma attacks from bad air, heart attacks from cold homes, the ordinary injuries that come when people live without reliable power. By day, and on every spare hour, the same man has spent the last six years arguing that one particular technology keeps the lights on, the air clean, and the jobs Canadian. That man is Dr. Chris Keefer, and this week he is the MVP of energy humanism.

He is an emergency physician, president of Canadians for Nuclear Energy, and host of the Decouple podcast. Ontario eliminated coal largely with nuclear; the three plants that supply roughly 65 percent of the province’s electricity occupy about the footprint of large shopping malls. Keefer keeps returning to the practical record: high capacity factors, no air pollution at the point of generation, and medical isotopes that hospitals need. He treats energy as a public-health question, not a costume.

Michael Mann: The Second “Least Valuable Energy Humanist” Plunger Award

Energy humanism starts with a simple idea: reliable, abundant, affordable energy is the foundation of human health, economic development, and freedom from poverty. It demands precision over narrative, measurement over assertion, and policies that expand supply rather than restrict it.

When a prominent figure repeatedly advances claims and tactics that undermine that foundation, the record should be examined plainly. Michael E. Mann earns the second Least Valuable Energy Humanist Plunger Award for a body of work whose controversies, legal outcomes, and influence have more often painfully slowed than clarified the path to energy plentitude. Last week’s first plunger went to Al Gore. The pattern holds.

Tribute to John M. Dabbar: De-bottlenecking and Practical Guide for American Energy Reliability

John M. Dabbar has spent more than four decades where energy actually gets produced, moved, and delivered—on ships, in pipelines, on tankers, in international joint ventures, and in the rooms where policy meets operations. That hands-on path now shapes his work as Executive Director of the National Petroleum Council, the federal advisory committee that advises the Secretary of Energy on oil and natural gas matters. The bottleneck is rarely the technology. It is the ability to build the infrastructure that delivers it.

A Tribute to Willard Boepple: A Man of Paper, Wood, and Steel

Willard Boepple has spent more than fifty years building abstract sculptures that refuse to look like anything else while somehow remembering the human body that moves around them. The piece sits beside the energy work the way the lake shore sits beside the desk: a reminder that humanism is not only leases and grids.

Naomi Oreskes and Her Work of Keeping Energy Scarce

For more than twenty years, Naomi Oreskes has been one of the most visible academic voices arguing that the main obstacle to climate action is not cost, physics, or the practical needs of ordinary people, but a manufactured cloud of doubt by the energy industry. A historian of science who moved from UC San Diego to Harvard, she has written books, testified, consulted, and organized. The through-line is consistent: treat skepticism about the scale and pace of decarbonization as a moral failing roughly equivalent to tobacco denial, and treat abundant, reliable energy as a luxury the planet cannot afford.

Climate Alarmism, Not Climate, Is What Threatens Europe’s Brains

Euronews ran a piece this week declaring that “climate change is putting Europe’s brain health at risk.” Neurologist Ulf Kallweit warned that rising temperatures will drive more strokes, disrupt sleep, expand infectious diseases, and worsen dementia and Parkinson’s. The most vulnerable, he noted, are those who cannot afford air conditioning. The framing is familiar: climate as the new overarching threat, with policy the only real remedy.

The actual evidence looks different. Cold still causes roughly ten times more temperature-related deaths in Europe than heat. Age-standardized stroke rates have fallen for decades; aging drives the absolute burden. Air quality has improved substantially. Europe has a longstanding prejudice against modern air conditioning, and Net Zero policies that raise power costs make the adaptation they claim to support harder to achieve. Energy poverty, not the climate, is the clearer and more immediate risk.

A Tribute to Todd Royal: Nuclear Realist for the Age of AI and Energy Abundance

In a world full of energy promises that do not keep the lights on, Todd Royal has made a habit of telling people what actually works. From his base in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, he has spent years connecting the plain facts of nuclear power—high capacity factors, long asset lives, dense energy, and local economic benefits—to the capital markets, policymakers, and the public.

A Tribute to Sarah Montalbano: She Makes The Practical Case for Energy That Works

Sarah Montalbano grew up in Wasilla, Alaska, an underpopulated place where energy is not an abstraction and where the distance between a policy idea and the people who live with it is short. That background shows in her work. She writes and testifies about renewable energy, land use, grid reliability, and natural resource development with the steady attention of someone who has seen both the costs of locking up land and the costs of unreliable power. She has never been interested in slogans. Pragmatically, she is interested in whether electricity usage increases as temperatures drop and whether the bill remains within the range that ordinary households can afford.

The poem “Boy atop the World’s Tallest Building” went up for Rick. The lake is still there. The Energy Humanism work is still there. Next week starts the same way.

Stephen Heins

The Word Merchant

stephenheins@Substack.com

Sheboygan, Wisconsin

steve@heins.net • 920-917-8644