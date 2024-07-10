DAVID BLACKMON

The World Economic Forum (WEF) kicked off is mid-year conference in China Monday, putting all human beings not part of the cabal of elite globalists who attend the event in great jeopardy of being subjected to all the incredibly harmful “solutions” invariably pushed out of these meetings.

The WEF-created video below is an advocacy piece for one of those ideas, the vaunted 15-Minute Cities in which nobody owns anything and has everything they need within walking distance of their home.

Ok, well, it’s not exactly a “city” per se, but small district within a larger city in the Netherlands, Utrecht, built at a cost of untold billions of euros, that WEF thinks can serve as a demonstration project for the rest of the world.

Give it a look:

Isn’t it pretty, this touchy-feely video designed to play on your emotions and convince you how wonderful it would be to live in such a space? And to be honest, I really have no problem with this as a concept as a fit living space for a tiny segment of global society.

Think about what you see and do not see in that video.

You see:

A lot of white, upper class, young and very fit people.

You don’t see:

Any minority, lower class, elderly or obese individuals, not even in the cartoon illustrations in the video.

Funny, that. Is that reflective of society at large?

If you pay close attention to the shots of Ultrecht at large, you see it is located in very flat, level landscape, which pretty much describes the mass of the Netherlands. This is neither a hilly nor mountainous place. It is perfectly suited for young, fit, wealthy people who like to ride bikes.

Now, imagine trying to build anything similar in, say, San Francisco, or Tokyo, or Rome, or most any other major hilly city or town around the world.

Also, think about how the old folks and fatties are going to get around. Because, in most nations on earth, it would be illegal to exclude the elderly, frail, sick or obese from wanting to live in such pretty, sweet districts in their cities. You don’t get to do that without first executing the WEF’s preferred communist revolution. Then, the government can dictate whatever it wants. But you can’t do that in, say, the US, at least not yet.

When I was a kid, I rode my bike all over the little town where I grew up. Beeville, Texas is sited on flat land, I was young and fit and able to ride that bike all day long. It would have been great for me, living in one of those 15-minute cities, especially if a big central government forced everyone else in the country to foot the massive bill for building it for me. But that was a long time ago.

The point here is that reality doesn’t fit this model for, what, probably 98% of the earth and its human population? It’s fine as far as it goes, as long as no one tries to force me to pay for it.

And that’s always the rub for the incredibly damaging “solutions” pushed by the WEF and its globalist adherents, isn’t it?

That is all.