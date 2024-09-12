Subscribed

The best form of humor that arises from the climate alarm narrative always derives from the most unintentional kind. Usually, such unintentional hilarity can be found in the pages of legacy media outlets who take the topic and themselves far too seriously.

Today’s example in this arena comes from the oh-so-serious leftist hacks at the Washington Post, a former news outlet that now functions purely as a propaganda outlet for the Democrat party and America’s intelligence community.

As shown in the photo accompanying this story, the blaring headline to this wonderfully inept story reads “What happened to predictions of a ‘historic’ hurricane season?”

Even better is the even more clueless subhead: “The Atlantic just made history for an unexpected distinction: The longest stretch without a single late-summer cyclone. It has meteorologists concerned delicate public trust is at risk.” [Emphasis added.]

Oh, no! Climate alarmist meteorologists are worried their annual predictions of an “above average” or “record” hurricane season regardless of that the actual data shows might harm their already tattered level of credibility among a skeptical public! One can just imagine a pack of preening bureaucrats shaking in their ill-fitting Macy’s suits about that one.

Here’s a clue, ladies and gents: If you predict literally every hurricane season is going to be “above average,” then the word “average” has zero real meaning. You make that same prediction year after year after year as a tactic to create needless alarm about climate change for purely political reasons, and most people understand that by now. That’s what happens when you try to pull the same annual scam for 20 solid years.

Back to the WaPo story, here is one typically glorious excerpt from it that is just dripping with unintentional hilarity:

As weeks went by with no hurricane activity, Phil Klotzbach could feel the pressure building. He and the rest of the meteorology world had predicted a potentially historic hurricane season, and yet, during what would normally be the most active stretch of tropical storms, the Atlantic Ocean was eerily quiet. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. Even his running buddies, with no knowledge of meteorology, began to ask: Where are all the hurricanes? As the author of one of the most trusted and longest-running hurricane season outlooks, he considered issuing an unprecedented midseason update in late August acknowledging the chances this year’s forecast could be a bust. He held off in case a new system formed over Labor Day weekend. That didn’t happen.

Now, if you didn’t know that passage came from a story at the oh-so-serious Washington Post, wouldn’t it fit right into a Babylon Bee story lampooning the very same meteorological community? It damn sure would.

That’s what I love about these people: They’re too clueless to ever possibly understand how utterly ridiculous they all are.

Check out the very next paragraph from the story:

Instead, the Atlantic made history for an unexpected and confounding distinction: The longest stretch in more than half a century without a single late-summer cyclone, a time of year when several often churn at once. Though two months of storm risks still lie ahead, the astonishing lull has meteorologists wrestling with confusion and criticism, while striving to protect delicate public trust.

That’s right: This is the “longest stretch in more than half a century without a single late-summer cyclone.” That fact becomes even more amazing when you consider that hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin has been unusually low for 20 years now, since Al Gore’s propaganda film “An Inconvenient Truth” assured us that major storms would become steadily more frequent and more powerful due to the dreaded climate change.

Neither of those predictions has remotely come true. In fact, the exact opposite has happened.

And now, the meteorologists who bought into Gore’s scam whole-hog and eagerly issued sham predictions of “above average” or “record” activity each and every year since in order to raise alarm are suddenly worried about protecting their “delicate public trust.”

I have one and only one message for these people:

