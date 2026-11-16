When Governments Invent Markets That Refuse to Fly

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Contributing Writer for Master Resource, Blogger on Substack (stephenheins@substack.com)

Pap Finn had a way with words. In Huckleberry Finn, Mark Twain’s character growled about “govments” that meddle, take what a man has worked for, and call the result j{ustice.

He was no philosopher, but he understood something that still eludes modern planners: governments cannot simply decree a market into existence. They can tax, fine, subsidize, and announce targets. What they cannot do is conjure real supply, real cost discipline, or real customer willingness at the scale they prefer.

The latest illustration comes from Britain. According to the Telegraph on November 5, ministers are preparing to ease net-zero quotas on synthetic aviation fuel. The rules, due to bite harder starting next year, would have required airlines to blend “electro-sustainable aviation fuel” (e-SAF or power-to-liquid fuel), even though the stuff is virtually unobtainable.

Independent analysis commissioned by the airlines put the potential cost at an extra £25 or so on a short-haul ticket and roughly £2 billion a year in fuel costs by 2030. Airlines already face surcharges because conventional sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) costs two to five times as much as ordinary jet fuel. Faced with the arithmetic and the empty tanks, the government is retreating.

This is not a minor technical adjustment. It is another chapter in the long record of governments trying to hand-pick winners in energy markets and then acting surprised when reality refuses to cooperate.

The UK’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Mandate began on January 1, 2025. It required that 2 percent of jet fuel supplied in the country be SAF that year, rising linearly to 10 percent in 2030 and 22 percent in 2040. A separate power-to-liquid obligation was scheduled to begin in 2028 at a small share and climb thereafter.

The stated goal was emissions reduction. The practical result has been a forced demand for fuels that remain scarce and expensive. Provisional data suggested the 2025 2 percent target was missed or only barely met, with virtually all the volume coming from hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) made largely from used cooking oil imported from Asia. Domestic production remains limited. One commercial-scale UK facility is often cited; the global picture for true synthetic e-SAF is far thinner.

The International Air Transport Association has been blunt. Global SAF production is still a fraction of one percent of aviation fuel use. For the power-to-liquid pathway specifically, operating and under-construction capacity is reported around 0.02 million tonnes, with essentially one meaningful production site in operation worldwide.

Meeting the combined EU and UK e-SAF volumes contemplated for 2030 would require something on the order of twenty commercial-scale plants. No new final investment decisions of substance have been landing at the pace the mandates assume. Governments can legislate the percentage. They cannot write the refineries, renewable power, green hydrogen, carbon feedstocks, and capital into existence on the same timetable.

When the fuel is not there, the mandate does not magically create it. Suppliers can buy out of the obligation at a set price, which converts the policy into a tOr the government can offer revenue-certainty contracts—essentially subsidies modeled on power-sector contracts for difference—funded by a levy on fossil jet fuel that is passed through to passengers. Either route raises the cost of flying.

Ordinary travelers, families taking short-haul holidays, and the businesses that depend on affordable air links pay the difference. The moral clarity of the original target remains intact on paper. The actual emissions trajectory and the actual availability of fuel do not.

This pattern is not unique to aviation. Ethanol mandates, early solar and wind set-asides, and various “green” hydrogen targets have followed similar arcs: ambitious percentages, optimistic cost curves, feedstock or grid constraints that arrive on schedule, and eventual quiet revisions or expensive work-arounds. Markets allocate capital by testing real costs against real willingness to pay.

Mandates allocate capital by political preference and then socialize the shortfall. The preference is usually for the technology that looks cleanest in a briefing document rather than the one that can be produced at volume today. HEFA from waste oils has the least glamorous story but the most actual barrels. Power-to-liquid has the more elegant narrative and almost no barrels. Policy has tried to favor the narrative.

Aviation is a particularly unforgiving test. Aircraft need dense, drop-in liquid fuel that works in existing engines and logistics. Electric or hydrogen aircraft remain limited in range and payload for the routes that carry most passengers and freight. Global jet fuel demand is measured in hundreds of millions of tonnes per year.

Even optimistic SAF production forecasts leave the great majority of that volume as conventional kerosene for decades. Pretending otherwise does not change the physics or the engineering. It changes the ticket price.

Energy humanism starts from a simpler observation. Affordable, reliable energy is a foundation for mobility, trade, family life, and economic development.

Making flying more expensive in the name of a target that cannot be met with existing technology is not a free environmental gain. It is a transfer from travelers and workers to the preferred technology pathway and its supporting bureaucracy. When the preferred pathway does not scale, the transfer continues anyway through buy-outs, levies, or higher fares.

Pap Finn would have recognized the mechanism even if he could not spell the acronyms.

Governments have legitimate roles in safety standards, basic research, and transparent measurement of actual emissions. Creating an artificial market by quota, then discovering that the chosen fuel does not exist at the required volume and price, is something else.

It substitutes “oversimplified moral clarity” for the harder work of matching technology readiness to demand. The retreat now underway in Britain is, however quiet, an admission that the original design overreached. The same admission has been required before in other energy mandates. It will be required again.

The practical alternative is not denial of engineering progress. It is refusing to force volume that the engineering and the capital markets have not yet delivered.

Let producers compete on cost and performance. Let airlines buy what is available without a legal threat attached to the purchase. Let customers decide whether a higher-priced fuel is worth it to them.

If synthetic or advanced biofuels eventually reach competitive cost and scale, they will be adopted without a mandate. If they do not, the mandate will have succeeded only in raising costs and creating another round of political explanations.

Markets are not perfect. They do not guarantee every preferred outcome on every preferred timetable. What they do better than any department is discover what can actually be built, at what price, and whether anyone will pay for it without compulsion.

The latest easing of the UK aviation fuel quotas is a small, late recognition of that fact. It would be better if the recognition arrived before the quotas were written. Until it does so more consistently, ordinary people will keep paying for the gap between the announcement and the refinery.