When Greens Declare War on...Greens???

DAVID BLACKMON

OCT 16, 2024

Did you know the photo above is now considered to be a toxic wasteland in dire need of heavy regulation by the Global Church of Climate Change™? No? Welp, get ready to learn, then.

In a recent paper published in the journal Nature, green researchers at several universities, including the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan, raise alarm about high carbon dioxide emissions created by individuals growing their own…wait for it…greens! You know, vegetables, and fruits and other stuff that naturally grows from the ground. It is literally greens declaring war on greens.

I swear I don’t make this stuff up. I mean, who could? [Thanks to Tammy Nemeth for bringing this glorious gem to my attention.']

Yes, friends, it turns out that all you heathens who dedicate the time and hard labor involved in growing some of your own food that you often share with friends and neighbors are a problem, and a big one at that. You are such a big problem, in fact, that these researchers (I would call them “scientists,” but, c’mon, be serious) demand that “Steps must be taken to ensure that urban agriculture supports, and does not undermine, urban decarbonisation efforts.”

In other words, you and the food you produce will now become targets of central planners. Your backyard gardening hobby will soon be targeted by a wave of new regulations, likely including licensing requirements and periodic inspections by bureaucrats who know pretty much nothing about growing sustainable food supplies, but who have been incentivized by globalist elites to shut you down, and exact fines and other punishments if you fail to comply.

In the paper, these researchers - few if any of whom have ever attempted to create home garden or even to try to function outside the cloistered world of academia - attack gardeners’ composting habits, use of city water, fertilizers, and, heaven forbid, gasoline for power tools like cultivators. They also include the construction of garden sheds, raised garden beds, and even single-family homes in their greenhouse gas emissions calculations.

Hilariously, one of their suggested solutions is to convert urban farms to be instead used as sites for “education, leisure and community building.” In San Francisco, that would mean putting up tents on them to house homeless.

To understand how serious these brainwashed busybodies are about their desires to regulate home growers out of existence, all you have to do is read the language they use in their “Conclusions” section.

Meanwhile, all UA sites must extend the useful life of infrastructure, reuse more materials, and maximize social benefits to become carbon-competitive with conventional agriculture. In other words, UA must be judiciously designed and managed to achieve climate goals.

You can be sure that no one in academia or in the regulatory state will give a moment’s thought about the reality that “judicious design” of home gardens will render them too costly to develop and ensure little useful food could be derived from them.

But note the use of the word “must” rather than some softer word like “should.” These are demands from the busybodies made to the bureaucracies to force them to act, not mere suggestions or guidelines.

The use of that language is not surprising in any way. After all, if one has been brainwashed to believe in their soul (assuming these researchers actually possess souls, of course) that climate change is an existential threat, then the suspect findings from shoddy research such as this become moral imperatives. Or, if you prefer, dogma.

It is all a religious cult, after all, isn’t it?

That is all.