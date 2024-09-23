Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

SEP 21

E&E News has an interesting post about just how much the bosses at environmental nonprofits are being paid and it’s a lot. The top of their heap was Carter Roberts, the President and CEO of the World Wildlife Fund:

Roberts, who has led the massive international conservation group since 2005, remains one of the environmental world’s top-paid leaders. His base pay in 2022 was $904,841, according to the World Wildlife Fund’s tax records. Roberts’ total reported compensation that year was $1,204,775.

As JoNova notes:

The WWF gets about $470 million USD in revenue each year, of which “government grants” amounted to a nice $74 million last year (did you vote for that?). The WWF is hardly going to bite the hand that feeds it, so no wonder the WWF is missing in action when Big Government policies wipe out whales or kills koalas. Last year WWF spent $145 million on things classed as “public education”, whatever that means. In the hands of a political activist, it might look a lot like a disguised election fund. Or in the hands of an industry player it might look like advertising, speaking of which, did you know WWF worries about climate change but actively opposes nuclear power? Their home page (shown below) looks like an advert for the renewables industry.

Can anyone see any wildlife worth protecting here? WWF appear to be trying to save the solar industry… Purely hypothetically, if President Xi is not funneling money through to the WWF, he’s missing an opportunity to sabotage the West. And if he was funding the WWF through large philanthropic trusts, who would know? WWF is deep within The Machine To understand just how embedded the WWF is with the powers that be, consider that billionaires and bankers have been funding it for years. Among the original founders in 1961 was Godfrey Rockefeller. One of the largest donors has been the Moore Foundation, set up by Intel Founder Gordon Moore. Recently Jeff Bezoz gave the WWF at least $100 million, while bankers like HSBC have pledged “multiple millions”. One former President of the WWF was William K Reilly, who was also at one time director of DuPont, ConocoPhillips, and of Royal Caribbean. He was Administrator of the US EPA from 1989 to 1993 and headed up the US delegation to Rio in 1992 while he was also President of the WWF. Get the picture? It just goes to show how the WWF is just another arm of Big Government and Big Business.

JoNova gets it exactly correct; it's all about the money, whether it's the big salaries or the green grifting propaganda.

The E&E article also notes several other grifters including Fred Krupp at the Environmental Defense Fund ($922,022), Mitchell Bernard, at NRDC ($705,195), and Jamie Rappaport Clark at Defenders of Wildlife ($616,137). There are another 27 examples and it’s great information. But's, there more.

Consider Kim Elliman, the recently retired leader of the Open Space Institute (OSI), which hustles New York State and others to acquire land and make a wilderness around Rockefeller family and friends’ properties. Elliman is the great-grandson of William Rockefeller, John D. Rockefeller's brother and OSI is a Rockefeller creation, just as the NRDC and Catskill Mountainkeeper are. Indeed, they have overlapping boards. Kim Elliman earned $1,014,586 in 2022.

There's also Lee Wasserman at the Rockefeller Family Fund (the leader of the ludicrous ExxonKnew campaign who earned $468,875 for 2022. And, Stephen Heintz, the CEO of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund received $1,061,136. Finally, there is Rajeev J. Shah, the CEO of the Rockefeller Foundation, who got $1,688,338 in total compensation in 2021. Notice his picture on the Foundation website:

What do you think his game is?