The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
6h

Interestingly, “renewable” energy developers are acquiring the mineral rights for land they’re buying and leasing for their projects. Hedging their bets, possibly? Because of the fracking ban (in part), many landowners sign away their rights without thinking much about it.

Fracking faces an uphill battle in some of these areas, where it’s resulted in real environmental damage in the past. But many of us are willing at least to to listen to the regulate-rather-than-ban approach and hear about newer technologies, as well as the experiences of communities on the other side of the NY/PA border. Personally I’m still reserving judgment, but I’d like to see the people in these regions more actively involved in making energy-related policy decisions rather than treated like peasants in a feudal system.

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