When Will Upstate New York Claim What’s Theirs, Right Under Foot?

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Three-Time Resident of Manhattan

News Flash: “The Utica and Marcellus Shale does not stop at the Pennsylvania line.”

It lies beneath large stretches of Upstate New York—Southern Tier counties, the Finger Lakes region, and farther west—the same deep rock that has delivered royalties, jobs, and tax revenue to landowners and communities just across the border. Yet for more than a decade, New York has kept that resource locked away by law. High-volume, ever-improving, less-environmentally intrusion hydraulic fracturing is still banned.

Alternative methods have been restricted or prohibited. The result is simple: mineral rights that New York citizens own on paper remain economically idle. The question is no longer technical. It is whether the people who live above the shale will ever be allowed to develop what is theirs.

In 2014, the state imposed a ban after a health department review concluded the risks were too uncertain, using the worst sense of the precautionary principle. That administrative decision was later written into New York statute. Additional measures have closed off other approaches, including carbon dioxide and gelled propane methods. The policy has held firm. Neighboring Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia have continued improve development of both the Marcellus and the deeper Utica. Production, leases, and associated economic activity followed the geology. New York drew a political line and stopped it all.

A recent federal lawsuit filed by a father and son who own more than 160 acres in Delaware County puts the property-rights issue in plain view. They argue the ban has left their mineral estate without productive use and without compensation—an uncompensated taking.

Environmental groups have moved to intervene in defense of the prohibitions. The state has sought dismissal on procedural grounds. Whatever the court’s eventual ruling, the case underscores a basic tension: surface owners who retained their mineral rights find those rights effectively nullified by statewide policy.

The economic contrast with border counties in Pennsylvania is documented. Studies comparing the “Twin Tiers” counties that share similar geology and history show measurable divergence after New York’s restrictions took hold. Pennsylvania counties saw higher per-capita output, stronger household income growth, better environmental technologies, more jobs and more local economic activity tied to development. New York’s corresponding counties did not.

Estimates of the gap run into the tens of thousands of dollars per household over the period examined. Those figures are not abstract. They represent forgone lease payments, royalties, service-company work, and the multiplier effects that follow when rural land generates cash flow rather than remaining fallow.

New York still needs energy and always will. The state imports the vast large majority of energy it consumes. Unsurprisingly, industrial and residential electricity plus natural gas prices are well above national averages. Data-center proposals and industrial projects face power constraints (thanks to Governor Hochul) and rising costs. Meanwhile, the same rock that supplies Pennsylvania’s gas lies unused a few miles north. The geology did not change. The policy did.

Energy abundance is not a partisan slogan. It is a practical condition that supports manufacturing, heating, cooling, transportation and the digital infrastructure now demanded by modern economies. Rural counties that once hoped for a share of the shale economy have instead watched population stagnation and limited private investment.

Landowners who expected the ordinary American right to develop their subsurface estate discovered that right could be suspended indefinitely by over-politicized Albany. That outcome should trouble any American citizen who values clear title and voluntary exchange over administrative veto.

Skepticism is overwhelming warranted toward claims that the only responsible path is permanent prohibition. Technology, well design, water management, and monitoring have advanced since the early 2010s. Other states have regulated rather than banned. New York chose the more reactionary and absolute course. The costs of that choice fall unevenly—on the regions that sit atop the resource and on ratepayers who pay higher bills while the state imports gas produced by the very methods it forbids at home.

The issue is ripe for public examination precisely because it has been treated as “settled.” Such unproven policies deserve re-examination when the world’s energy conditions change, when economic data accumulate, and when property owners press constitutional claims. Upstate citizens do not need lectures about the global climate crisis and Net Zero. They need clear accounting of what the ban has cost their communities in jobs, income, and local tax base, and an honest discussion of whether those costs remain justified.

Mineral rights are property. When the state renders them unusable without compensation, the burden of proof rests on the state. The Utica does not care about political boundaries. The people who live above it should not be required to treat their own subsurface as permanently off-limits while neighboring states harvest the same formation. The time for quiet acceptance has passed. The conversation about reclaiming the practical use of those rights belongs in the open, in county seats and living rooms across the New York’s Southern Tier and in other unenlightened states.

Energy Humanist Thoughts: Abundance is the humane default. Scarcity imposed by decree is not virtue; it is a choice with measurable human costs. Clear title and the freedom to develop one’s own resources remain foundational to fair prosperity. The rock under Upstate New York is still there. The only question is whether its owners will ever be permitted to act as American landowners and improve their lives.