While Pretending to Rebut, 85 Scientists Smear and Demonize The Loyal Opposition

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The allegation leveled in recent reporting—that the 459-page rebuttal document, coordinated by prominent climate scientists like Andrew Dessler and involving 85 contributors worldwide, draws heavily on nearly four dozen studies funded by Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked entities without any disclosure—strikes at the heart of scientific transparency and geopolitical influence in academia.

These citations span funding from bodies like the National Natural Science Foundation of China (32 studies) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (8 studies), often co-authored by Chinese government employees, and were used to underscore claims about climate impacts like intensified droughts and floods, directly challenging the Trump administration’s DOE report on downplaying anthropogenic warming’s severity.

The rebuttal’s architects framed their work as a rigorous, evidence-based takedown of what they called a “mockery of science.” Still, the undisclosed reliance on such sources has fueled accusations of selective transparency, especially given China’s strategic dominance in green tech sectors like solar panels and EVs, where embedded risks (e.g., potential “kill switches”) could undermine U.S. energy independence.

What stands out as a knee-jerk reaction from these scientists isn’t bombast or counter-allegations—it’s the resounding silence. When journalists from outlets like the Denver Gazette and Washington Examiner sought comment on the CCP funding ties, the rebuttal’s authors offered none. This non-response, in the wake of a document that ballooned to over 450 pages precisely to dismantle the DOE’s claims preemptively, smacks of selective engagement: they’re eager to marshal global expertise against perceived policy-driven distortions but balk at scrutiny of their own evidentiary toolkit.

It’s a classic defensive crouch—deploy Brandolini’s Law (the “bullshit asymmetry principle,” where refuting nonsense takes far more effort than producing it) to justify the rebuttal’s heft, yet dodge the mirror when funding origins raise eyebrows. In a field where peer-reviewed integrity hinges on disclosing potential biases (from corporate grants to foreign state support), this evasion doesn’t just erode credibility; it reinforces the very “merchants of doubt” narrative they decry by prioritizing narrative control over open forensic debate.

This pattern isn’t isolated. Broader coverage of the rebuttal from NPR, Reuters, and Time lavished praise on its scope without probing the citations’ pedigrees, suggesting an echo chamber where inconvenient geopolitics get airbrushed.

The scientists’ preemptive silence on the CCP angle—coupled with no public calls for debate on whether such funding taints the consensus—signals a more profound unwillingness to wrestle with carbon emissions’ thornier intersections, like how China’s coal-fired export machine undercuts global emission cuts while bankrolling “green” research that funnels back into Western policy critiques. If the goal were truly an “open debate,” we’d see threads on X from leads like Dessler or Hausfather inviting dissection of every citation, not just the DOE’s.

Instead, the void invites speculation: is it hubris, assuming the science’s purity immunizes it from provenance questions (as the New England Journal of Medicine vaguely asserted in defending peer review)? Or strategic retreat, lest admitting foreign influence opens the floodgates to dismantling the alarmist orthodoxy?

Ultimately, this knee-jerk muteness undercuts the rebuttal’s moral high ground. Science thrives on adversarial transparency, not fortified silos—especially when critiquing policy that could hamstring U.S. fossil fuel resilience against rivals like China, whose emissions dwarf the West’s despite “green” rhetoric.

By stonewalling, these 85 voices don’t just evade debate; they embody the policy echo they condemn, where inconvenient truths get buried under volume rather than vetted in the open. If they want credibility on carbon’s costs, stepping into the matter of who is funding their report would be a start.