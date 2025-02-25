Why Is Every Blue State Governor A Bully and a Demagogue on the Subject of Energy When They Know So Little?

THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

FEB 24, 2025

Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

For years, we’ve warned you about the potential for insanely high natural gas costs and even blackouts in New England. We’ve written post after post after post about Massachusetts then-Attorney General (now Governor) Maura Healey, a radical leftist who has consistently blocked new pipeline projects that would deliver cheap, clean, abundant Marcellus gas to her state (see our Healey stories here).

With the ongoing cold snap in the northeast, the demand for natural gas is through the roof in Massachusetts. Demand drives the price through the roof. This is a problem of Healey’s own making, yet she demanded the state Department of Public Utilities (DPU) “immediately” do something to lower gas bills for residents. The DPU complied…

The DPU instructed local utility companies to slash 5% off the bills for consumers, potentially threatening the financial health of the gas utilities. Price controls never work. It’s a Communist thing, and Communism’s “command and control” price controls have shown throughout history that it never works.

We have a string of stories showing the progression of bullying by Healey and the result.

From the Boston Herald on February 18 in the morning:

In the face of rising utility costs and stubborn inflationary pressures, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is calling on the Department of Public Utilities to take immediate action to bring energy prices down. Bay State families are struggling to handle an “unexpected rate hike” that has sent their natural gas bills through the roof, and according to Healey it comes as they were already dealing with increased costs for groceries, gasoline, and other everyday goods. The governor says that she is “deeply troubled” by what she’s hearing. “People did not plan for these extraordinary utility rate increases, and they can only do so much to stretch a budget. The DPU must act immediately to provide rate relief to customers in this heating season,” Healey said in a letter sent Sunday to DPU Chair Jamie Van Nostrand. The governor said that she understands Van Nostrand is not responsible for the global energy market, nor can she control the fact that people use more gas in winter to heat their homes, but nevertheless something must be done to “help consumers reduce bills and avoid future large, unanticipated price spikes like this.” Healey is calling on the DPU to “proactively identify ways to reduce future price volatility for natural gas customers and make rate changes more transparent and predictable,” as the agency apparently did as recently as two-years ago to address a spike in electricity costs. “In 2023, the DPU took steps to stabilize electricity rates after a run-up in electricity supply prices occurred the prior year. The DPU must bring that same focus and intentionality to insulating customers from these sudden gas bill spikes,” she wrote. The agency must also, according to the governor, “prioritize and accelerate its on-going work to address energy affordability,” including expansion of discount programs and rate reductions. At the same time, Healey says, the utility companies need to do a better job educating consumers about state programs available to help them keep the heat on. “The utilities must make it easier for energy consumers to get the help they need in a way that works for them and gets results,” she wrote. The governor took the occasion to remind Bay State ratepayers that while the cold weather lasts the law protects them from seeing their heat turned off, no matter how much their bills might be. “It is also imperative that energy consumers know their rights, including that they cannot have their utility service shut off during the winter months. Staying warm is critical for everyone’s health and safety,” she said. Healey’s letter comes after dozens of state lawmakers demanded a probe into rising utility rates in response to complaints from their constituents. Lawmakers, in their own letter released Friday, highlighted how at least one of their constituents reported seeing their January Eversource bill climb to $449.91, “nearly $300 of which was attributed solely to supply costs.” “Additional residents in affordable housing complexes have voiced deep concern over excessive delivery charges and fees,” they wrote, “noting that they live on a fixed income and cannot afford these relentless rate hikes.” Eversource officials attribute “higher natural gas usage, resulting from the colder temperatures” as the “primary driver” for the increases confronting customers. The state Department of Public Utilities approved an Eversource request last November to increase customers’ natural gas bills by 20% to 30%. The utility company typically adjusts the natural gas supply rate twice a year, in May and November, and when “supply costs increase or decrease by more than 5%, officials have said. Officials adjusted the rate on Feb. 1 as the cost of gas that “Eversource purchases from the market significantly increased in January.” “The dramatic increase in usage is coupled with recent rate adjustments that took effect on November 1, which are also impacting customers’ current bills,” the company has said.

From the Herald later in the day on the 18th:

The state Department of Public Utilities has yet to respond to Gov. Maura Healey’s letter calling for the agency to take immediate action to alleviate surging energy prices that critics say are driven by the governor’s hostility toward natural gas. A DPU spokesperson has said the agency, which approved rate hikes for the state’s primary gas companies, Eversource and Natural Grid, last fall, is also reviewing a letter received from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle about their “deep concerns regarding the steep increases.” The agency “will respond soon” to the letters, the DPU spokesperson wrote to the Herald on Tuesday. “We have listened to ratepayers, and we will be working directly with the gas companies over the coming days to pursue revisions to their delivery rates to provide relief as soon as possible for their customers.” The statement is the same one provided to reporters on Monday. DPU approved rate hikes of 20% to 30% for Eversource and 11% to 13% for National Grid last November. Healey has called on the DPU to “proactively identify ways to reduce future price volatility for natural gas customers and make rate changes more transparent and predictable,” similar to what she claimed the agency did just two years ago to address a spike in electricity costs. “People did not plan for these extraordinary utility rate increases, and they can only do so much to stretch a budget. The DPU must act immediately to provide rate relief to customers in this heating season,” Healey said in a letter she sent to DPU Chairman Jamie Van Nostrand on Sunday. DPU leaders are “engaged in high-level discussions” with gas companies that distribute to the state, exploring how their delivery charges can be “revised so that their customers do not experience further price volatility,” the agency spokesperson said. Delivery charges carry most of the weight behind the dramatic increases, upping bills for some Bay Staters by $500 or more. They cover “costs for essential services to ensure the gas for heating is provided safely while satisfying legislative mandates” and the Mass Save rebate program” which Healey has increased to align with her decarbonization agenda. Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for watchdog Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, told the Herald on Tuesday that the high utility prices should come as no surprise under the Healey administration. He highlighted how the governor “stopped more natural gas from entering Massachusetts” as attorney general, a feat she “bragged about” on the campaign trail. “The Healey administration is ideologically hostile to natural gas,” Craney said, “and her administration will continue to pursue policies that lead to more expensive natural gas costs in hopes that ratepayers will be comfortable with very expensive renewable energy costs.” The governor’s team pushed back, however, Tuesday night. “As Attorney General, Governor Healey successfully argued that the people of Massachusetts should not be footing the bill for two new natural gas pipelines. Once the companies learned that they were going to have to pay for the pipelines without passing the costs onto consumers, they withdrew their proposal. Governor Healey has always stood up for the ratepayers of Massachusetts,” a spokesperson for the governor told the Herald. Eversource officials have attributed “higher natural gas usage, resulting from the colder temperatures” as the “primary driver” for the increases confronting customers. The utility company typically adjusts the natural gas supply rate twice a year, in May and November, but had to readjust the rate at the start of February as market costs “significantly increased” during a bitterly cold January. “To all my constituents in Billerica and to those everywhere in the Commonwealth – I hear you,” Republican State Rep. Marc Lombardo wrote in an X post Monday night. “(Healey) and Beacon Hill Dems have voted for a ridiculous green energy portfolio and have stopped pipelines from coming to MA to lower prices.” While there’s a push for natural gas, the DPU has “further emphasized the necessity … to decarbonize by minimizing additional investment in natural gas infrastructure.” “The benefits of energy efficiency and deployment of more clean energy resources are not directly quantified on bills,” the agency has said, “but reach all customers by reducing demand on the grid, which ultimately results in lower overall energy prices.”

Healey to utility companies only doing what she previously told them to do: “You lower prices now or else!”

An article from the local ABC affiliate yesterday says Healey is “deflecting blame” for the problems she’s caused:

Gov. Maura Healey said her administration is not responsible for the recent surge in utility rates, but she is asking state regulators to lower them immediately. When asked about the situation by NewsCenter 5 reporter Ben Simmoneau on Wednesday, Healey said “the Department of Public Utilities needs to take a look at the rates right now. We need to be doing anything and everything we can do as a state to lower heating bills.” In the past two years, the DPU has approved gas delivery rate increases totaling 30% to 38%. Electric delivery has also surged more than 30%. Delivery charges for many customers now exceed the cost of the electricity or gas itself. Over the weekend, Healey sent the DPU a letter demanding it work with utilities to lower gas delivery rates during this winter heating season. The DPU operates as a quasi-independent agency, but the governor appoints its commissioners. “You appointed two of three current DPU commissioners,” Simmoneau asked Healey at an event Wednesday in Medway. “Does your administration bear some responsibility for not acting sooner on these rates?” “No, I don’t believe so,” Healey said. “We have been focused on lowering costs across the board as an administration. They’re an independent agency. There’s a process they go through with these rate cases.” The utility companies say they need to charge higher delivery rates in part to continue funding a variety of state-mandated programs, such as Mass Save. It offers rebates to customers who move away from heating with fossil fuels. Mass Save is reauthorized by the state every three years. The new plan, which takes effect this year, is $1 billion, 25% more expensive than the previous three-year plan. “Should that be revisited, given how high rates are?” Simmoneau asked. “The Mass Save program, I know, is known around the country as being a really great program,” Healey said. “It saves people a lot of money. I’m happy to have a look at that in terms of how it’s working right now in terms of the money coming in,” she said. “But I would say that Mass Save is not the issue. It’s overall inflation.” Some critics point to the $811 million profit that Eversource reported last year, including $291 million, a 29% increase, on gas distribution. The company’s CEO, Joe Nolan, also earned $18 million in compensation. Eversource said about 10% of a gas bill’s total represents profit for the company. “CEO pay is not something that I control,” Healey said. “But I know right now, or I believe right now, there are things that can and should be done by DPU and by the utilities to lower costs.” While Healey’s letter to the DPU focused on surging gas bills in light of this exceptionally cold winter heating season, a NewsCenter 5 analysis of electric bills found that those rates are growing just as fast. Since early 2023, Eversource’s electric delivery rate has increased by 33.5%, National Grid’s by 32% and Unitil’s by 31%. Delivery rates include a utility’s profit, grid maintenance costs and the state-mandated green energy programs.

Yesterday, the DPU jumped to attention and carried out their orders from the bully Healey:

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has sent a letter to gas companies directing them to lower gas bills for March and April by 5%. The announcement comes after Massachusetts residents received shockingly high heating bills during January and February. Earlier this week, Gov. Maura Healey urged the DPU to “act immediately” to bring down energy bills for natural gas customers in Massachusetts. Bills at “unsustainable levels” In the letter to companies including Eversource Energy and National Grid on Thursday, the DPU said “The combination of increased supply costs, the recovery of unusually high programmatic costs through delivery charges, and a cold winter has driven customer bills to unsustainable levels.” The companies need to tell the state how they will generate the savings by Monday. “These circumstances warrant immediate measures to provide relief to consumers,” the DPU said. The utility companies will be able to recover the deferred costs during the off-peak season, May through October. The DPU also said it will investigate whether to “shift certain delivery costs from the peak period to the shoulder and summer seasons on a permanent basis.” Last week, 22 state senators wrote to the DPU and asked it to “take immediate action to reassess” rate adjustments that were approved by the agency in the fall. In a statement, a spokesperson for Eversource said, “We look forward to continued conversations with the Department of Public Utilities to keep affordability top-of-mind as we continue to pursue Massachusetts’ unprecedented clean energy transition in a cost-effective manner.” Haverhill’s Brian Rowe is among the hundreds of Massachusetts residents upset about high gas bills the last two months. “In December, I paid $382 total,” said Rowe, who has National Grid. “My bill last month was $753, and now, this month it’s $851.” Delivery fees nearly double price of gas Elijah Desousa, who started Citizens Against Eversource, said the rate reduction is not even close to enough. “We’re getting the proverbial shaft and we’re not taking not going to take it anymore,” said Desousa. Desousa said his gas bill has doubled over the last two months. “That’s just amazing for a government body to be so insulting to the people that they can repackage this up and think that we’re not going to see through the smokescreen,” said Desousa. WBZ looked at two Massachusetts Eversource bills from January and February. Over $700 and $800 each, the delivery fees nearly double the price of gas itself. WBZ’s David Wade just explained Wednesday that the state recently approved a rate hike for the delivery fee, meaning the price of gas didn’t go up, but the price to deliver it did. Lawmaker proposes cap on rate hikes “It’s hard to believe that the increases that they put out there, that somebody actually approved that. That’s how ridiculous they are,” said State Sen. Kelly Dooner. Sen. Dooner has proposed a bill that would put a 3% cap on rate hikes, add savings for veterans and seniors, and roll back a number of green energy mandates that were recently implemented. “Believe me, I’m supportive of, you know, any energy efficiency programs and Mass Save, but not when it’s on the backs of the taxpayers like it is,” Dooner said. “These fees are higher than some people’s mortgage payments.” There is no guarantee her bill gets support, but homeowners like Brian Rowe are hopeful for anything that could move the needle. “There’s a lot of angry people and I think there’s somebody has to do something,” Rowe said.

And so it goes in the completely dysfunctional Bay State. You can’t fix stupid.