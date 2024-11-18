Why Oil Companies Are Walking Back From Green Energy

As leaders gather for a global climate summit, investors are rewarding oil giants like Exxon Mobil that did not embrace wind and solar.

The difference in profits companies can make from extracting oil and gas and what they can earn from harnessing wind and solar has swung sharply in favor of fossil fuels.Credit...Alisha Jucevic for The New York Times

By Rebecca F. Elliott

Reporting from the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, and New York

Nov. 18, 2024, 5:02 a.m. ET

When oil and gas companies made ambitious commitments four years ago to curb emissions and transition to renewable energy, their businesses were in free fall.

Demand for the fuels was drying up as the pandemic took hold. Prices plunged. And large Western oil companies were hemorrhaging money, with losses topping $100 billion, according to the energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

Renewable energy, it seemed to many companies and investors at the time, was not just cleaner — it was a better business than oil and gas.

“Investors were focused on what I would say was the prevailing narrative around it’s all moving to wind and solar,” Darren Woods, Exxon Mobil’s chief executive, said in an interview with The New York Times last week at a United Nations climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. “I had a lot of pressure to get into the wind and solar business,” he added.

Mr. Woods resisted, reasoning that Exxon did not have expertise in those areas. Instead, the company invested in areas like hydrogen and lithium extraction that are more akin to its traditional business.

Wall Street has rewarded the company for those bets. The company’s stock price has climbed more than 70 percent since the end of 2019, lifting its market valuation to a record of nearly $560 billion in October, though it has since fallen to about $524 billion.

The American oil giant’s performance stands in contrast with BP and Shell, oil and gas companies based in London that embraced wind, solar and other technologies like electric-vehicle charging. BP’s stock has fallen around 19 percent in that time, based on trading in London, while Shell’s has climbed about 15 percent.

The market’s renewed acceptance of fossil fuels underscores one of the core challenges of curbing global emissions: Climate change poses risks that compound over decades. Scientists say every fraction of a degree of warming caused by fossil fuels brings greater risks from deadly heat waves, wildfires, drought, storms and species extinction. But investors are focused on making money over months and years.

“If we want to combat climate change, we need to make it in the firms’ and consumers’ self-interest to produce and buy the low-carbon alternatives,” said Christopher Knittel, a professor of energy economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The election of Donald J. Trump, who has falsely described global warming as a hoax, has led to even greater optimism about the oil and gas business.

The difference in profits that companies can make from extracting oil and gas and what they can earn from harnessing wind and solar had already swung sharply in favor of fossil fuels in recent years.

The median return on capital among some of the world’s biggest investor-owned oil companies, a key measure of profitability, topped 11 percent last year, up from negative 8 percent in 2020, according to an analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The median return over that same period for the top renewable energy companies has stayed around 2 percent.

Where the Money Is for Energy Companies

Investors pushed oil and gas companies toward renewable energy around the pandemic. But Wall Street changed its tune when oil and gas profits rebounded.

Median return on invested capital by year for:

Notes: The group of renewables developers and owners only includes those valued above $1 billion. The group of oil and gas producers includes seven integrated, investor-owned companies.

Source: S&P Global Commodity Insights

By The New York Times

“If you look at the relative shareholder returns, the market’s been sending a very clear signal that it wants energy companies to focus on their core competencies,” said Mark Viviano, a managing partner at Kimmeridge, an energy investment firm based in Denver and New York. “That doesn’t mean abandoning the energy transition, but it just means being more pragmatic about it.”

BP pledged in 2020 to cut its oil and gas production 40 percent by the end of the decade. Less than three years later, it backtrackedand said it would increase spending on fossil fuels. The company wrote off $1.1 billion in offshore wind investments last year and recently said it wanted to sell other wind assets, though it continues to invest in renewable energy.