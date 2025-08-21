Wind Thefts and Turbines Being Stilled: One More Strike

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Ah, wind theft—sounds like something out of a heist movie where turbines are the sneaky culprits, right? But nope, it’s a real thing in the world of renewable energy, where one wind farm can basically “steal” the breeze from its neighbors by slowing it down. You nailed the description: those front-row turbines grab the best gusts, spin cleanly, and leave the ones behind dealing with a watered-down wind version.

As the engineers call it, this wake effect is stirring up drama as the rationale for wind farms continues to diminish the push for net zero. A recent BBC article on wind stilling discusses the UK’s government fledgling moves on it.

The BBC piece, titled “‘Wind theft’: The mysterious effect plaguing wind farms,” dropped back in May 2025 and paints a vivid picture of this sneaky side of green energy. It explains how turbines extract kinetic energy from the air, creating a “wake” of slower, more turbulent wind stretching tens of kilometers—or even over 100km in extreme cases for massive offshore setups.

This isn’t just a minor annoyance; it can slash the energy output of downwind farms by up to 10% or more, messing with their profitability over their 25-30 year lifespans. The article highlights how bigger turbines with monster blades (over 100m long) are probably making these wakes longer and meaner, and it’s becoming a large detriment in crowded wind farms like those in the North Sea and Baltic Sea, where countries are cramming in turbines to attempt to hit climate goals.

Real-world complaints? The BBC, not known for its mechanical expertise, calls out ongoing spats between developers, especially in the UK, where folks are squabbling over who gets dibs on the wind. A Norwegian study mentioned that a planned farm could ding a Danish one across the border, hinting at potential international drama—like UK farms accidentally nerfing Dutch or French ones.

It’s all fueled by outdated (and probably wrong) spacing guidelines that don’t account for how far these wakes travel, plus the sheer complexity of modeling interactions in massive clusters of farms. The piece stresses that without better regs, this could significantly slow down the “energy transition”, but at least Europe may be politically help sort it out, treating wind like a shared resource (think oil or fish stocks).

Now, on the UK government’s response, they’re not just whistling in the wind but throwing science at it. In March 2025, they started a national study called the POUNDS project (short for Project for Offshore Windfarm Unified Design and Sensitivity) to map out these wake losses in detail, especially in the North Sea.

Led by the University of Manchester with backups from outfits like ORE Catapult, Arup, the Crown Estate, EDF, and RWE, this 12-month gig aims to forecast energy impacts, pinpoint prime spots for new farms, validate real-world data, and tweak models to cool down disputes. It’s more and more likely that hitting that ambitious 43-50GW offshore wind target is impossible by 2030, with the side effect of likely everyone in the EU suing each other.

Speaking of lawsuits, there are some juicy ones heating up over about 20GW of capacity. Take Iberdrola (via Scottish Power) vs. RWE: Iberdrola claimed RWE’s Five Estuaries project could cut their East Anglia 2 farm’s output by 0.5-2.1%, demanding compensation but RWE fired back, saying Iberdrola’s farm was already disrupting its their Galloper and Greater Gabbard sites.

Then there’s RWE and Masdar’s Dogger Bank South clashing with the recently filed for bankruptcy Ørsted’s and its Hornsea complex, and Ørsted griping about Corio and TotalEnergies’ Outer Dowsing.

Even more: EnBW, Cobra Group, BP, and Flotation Energy’s projects are allegedly messing with Ørsted’s Barrow, Burbo, and Walney farms. A 2023 precedent from RWE’s Awel y Môr project set the tone, forcing wake assessments and mitigations before building.

But here’s the plot twist: In a draft policy from April 2025, the UK government separately decided developers won’t have to cough up cash for this wind theft. Why? Probably to keep the industry rolling without endless legal tangles derailing investments although the energy bureaucracy is mum—after all, proving exact losses in a shared sky is as tricky as measuring any of the other energy transition results, and they want to prioritize the appearance of building for the future over bickering over the past.

The focus is attempting to improve planning, engineering, and technology to minimize wind theft from the get-go, like more innovative turbine layouts or even “wake steering” where you can attempt to tweak blade angles to redirect the slowdown.

Overall, it’s a classic case of the vagaries of nature outpacing technological evolution and imperfect manmade rules: Wind power’s ability to displace hydrocarbons remains totally elusive, but the unenviable politics of additional scaling up of existing and future projects means dealing with more unintended consequences and the spiraling energy costs.

The EU’s stepping up research and policy to keep the turbines turning more evenly is the least the can do—because if they let “wind theft” become a full-blown crisis, they will be shown to be blowing a huge amount of money for clean energy.

What do you think, should the EU’s upstream farmers, businesses and customers pay another “wind tax” or something?