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Robert Bradley

NOV 28

Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

“First they ignore you. Then they ridicule you. And then they attack you and want to burn you. And then they build monuments to you.” No, neither I nor my free-market colleagues, need any monument, but a few MacArthur Genius Awards would be nice.

Winning in real time is enough. Consider this social media post that took off in the climate community. I wrote:

A double win at COP31: no fossil fuel phaseout (such as agreed to at COP 28) and pushback on the boondoggle called carbon capture and storage. Mitigation failure after 31 COPs…. It is adaptation time. Research should shift to how technology can and will make ‘worse’ physical climate change (let them have that assumption) better in business/economic terms. There are many examples from lower A/C appliance costs (UK/EU are installing such!) to boring technology to control surface water flows. Technology allows ‘climate mastery’ for human betterment (a term of Alex Epstein). Adaptation requires more energy and affordable energy. The bigger the ‘climate problem,’ the more stock-over-flow energies are required. Fossil future for human betterment.

Then came this immediate response from decarbonization consultant Duncan Oswald: [1]

I can’t see any point in engaging with this nonsense, but also don’t want to leave it unchallenged. Interested to hear thoughts from others. Best to just ignore it?

I answered:

Oh please. Engage on the issues. The climate exaggerators and magical thinking energy transformationists are losing. Time for a total rethink, right? Or keep having the CO2-fests known as COP for confirmation bias.

Pro and con comments followed, but I got two endorsements from each side of the climate debate.

David Siegel: “Always pay attention to Rob Bradley, he knows what he’s talking about.”

Patrick Shumann: “I say dig in. Rob Bradley is a respectable opponent, you’ll learn things & test your own ideas, & the mudslingers hanging around can be dismissed outright.”

Conclusion

And back to the beginning of this post: “First They Ignore You, Then They Laugh at You, Then They Attack You, Then You Win.” All I can say is that I have traction with 16,500 followers on LinkedIn–who help me in this regard. Winning!

P.S. Duncan Oswald disappeared. He opened the door to debate, inspiring thousands of ‘impressions,’ and then went away. Let’s debate and not ignore, sir.

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Footnote:

[1] Duncan Oswald describes his work as follows:

For the past five years I have worked exclusively in carbon accounting and sustainability strategy, and I now lead climate methodology at Sage, turning GHG Protocol carbon accounting into products and processes that businesses can actually implement. Before that I spent 25 years on practical, hands-on decarbonisation: founding and running an environmental consultancy, delivering energy and renewables projects, and, early in my career, regulating industrial discharges.

Continuing:

I bring… real depth in carbon management, practical experience of decarbonising large and complex organisations across manufacturing, food and drink, energy, finance and government, from single sites to multi-country programmes, and the ability to work with people from the shop floor to the board. few things I’m proud of:

• Chairing the Technical Working Group of Project Perseus, whose Scope 2 data schemas are now used by banks and carbon-accounting providers for green lending and PCAF reporting.

• Winning NatWest as a client at Spherics by rebuilding the methodology around Scope 3 from the start, which helped lead to Sage’s acquisition of the business.

• Three years of board-level scrutiny of the Green Investment Group for the Green Purposes Company.

• Helping shape the Isle of Man’s 2050 Climate Emergency Plan, and modelling grid decarbonisation across 24 countries for PepsiCo.

• Designing, financing and delivering wind and renewable energy projects from 10kW to 7MW, including the award-winning Pairc Niseaboist community scheme on the Isle of Harris.

• Decades of hands-on industrial work, from a multi-year decarbonisation programme across five Bairds Malt sites to ISO 14001 and 50001 systems for manufacturers.

He ends:

I’m a Chartered Environmentalist, a Fellow of the Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals and an ESOS Lead Energy Assessor. What I do best is the whole chain: setting the carbon accounting method, turning it into a credible plan, and seeing that plan through to delivery on the ground.

To a critic, Oswald’s work is wealth redistribution from producers to the political, crony class. Millions and billions of people have given fossil fuels a market share above 85 percent. That share would be higher if not for government enablement of on-grid wind and solar, if not nuclear power.

What would a Duncan Oswald do in the real world with government neutral toward energy and energy technologies? Little doubt that his work would be productive (supported by consumer demand) and be net CO2 positive.

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