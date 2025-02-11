Winter poverty: The EU countries that struggle the most to heat their homes

By Alessio Dell'Anna & Mert Can Yilmaz

Published on 10/02/2025 - 15:32 GMT+1

Single parents and single women are the hardest-hit social groups across the European Union.

Eurostat research has found that about 11% of people in the EU cannot keep their houses warm enough.

The highest shares were reported in Spain and Portugal (both 20.8%), followed by Bulgaria (20.7%), Lithuania (20.0%) and Greece (19.2%).

Luxembourg had the lowest rates (2.1%), trailed by Finland (2.6%), Slovenia (3.6%), Austria (3.9%), and Estonia (4.1%).

People unable to keep house adequately warm

0.5%

25.0%

Eurobarometer (2023)

Which are the most vulnerable social groups?

The most vulnerable social groups are single people with children.

Almost 19% of them struggle with low temperatures in their households. Mediterranean nations are the hardest hit, with 42% in Cyprus, 34.5% in Greece and 34% in Spain.

Single women are the second most vulnerable group, with 14% unable to stay adequately warm. The worst rates for single women were recorded in Bulgaria (34%), Portugal (31%) and Lithuania (31%).

Couples with two children reported the lowest rate of people with such problems: 7.6%.

The lowest rate in Europe reported in the Eurostat analysis for this social group was in Switzerland: 0.2%.