The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
9h

Leaves belong on trees, and when they aren’t, it makes you feel you don’t belong either.

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
9h

Stephen, A great reminder. Winter comes in 7 or 8 months. The reliability, affordability, Dispatchability and on-site fuel storage of coal plants will be appreciated. I wish sooner, but winter is very tough on wind and solar generation capacity

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