Wintery Face
By Steve Heins
Wintery Face
1
This is my favorite winter photo
of Lake Michigan
So lonely,
so mournful, so bleak,
just like
the long Wisconsin
winters.
2
From afar
the power plant chimneys
wave white flags
of surrender
3
Lasting longer
today has grown
a gray whisker or two
on its wintery face
4
But, we are a long way
from the five o’clock
shadows of sweet
summer
Steve Heins, January, 2014
Leaves belong on trees, and when they aren’t, it makes you feel you don’t belong either.
Stephen, A great reminder. Winter comes in 7 or 8 months. The reliability, affordability, Dispatchability and on-site fuel storage of coal plants will be appreciated. I wish sooner, but winter is very tough on wind and solar generation capacity