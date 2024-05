Wintery Face

1

This is my favorite winter photo

of Lake Michigan

So lonely,

so mournful, so bleak,

just like

the long Wisconsin

winters.

2

From afar

the power plant chimneys

wave white flags

of surrender

3

Lasting longer

today has grown

a gray whisker or two

on its wintery face

4

But, we are a long way

from the five o'clock

shadows of sweet

summer

Steve Heins, January, 201

