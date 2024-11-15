Wisconsin DNR approves permits for Enbridge's controversial Line 5 reroute

Laura SchulteCaitlin Looby

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approved the state permits needed for a Canadian oil company to move forward with a controversial pipeline through a portion of Wisconsin's Northwoods, the agency announced Thursday.

The permits for Enbridge Energy will allow the company to reroute Line 5 around the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's land in a far northern area of Wisconsin. The permit will allow Enbridge to cross waterways and permanently and temporarily fill in wetlands as needed during pipeline construction.

"The wetland and waterway permit authorizes Enbridge to conduct specific construction-related activities that impact navigable waterways and wetlands as specifically described in the permit application, associated plans and permit conditions," a release from the agency said. The permit contains more than 200 conditions to ensure compliance with the state's wetlands and waterways standards."

The DNR permits are not the final hurdle for the project. The company still needs Army Corps of Engineers permits to begin the project and a tribal lawsuit is ongoing.

Enbridge proposed to reroute about 12 miles of the active pipeline that passes through the Bad River reservation. Easements on the line expired years ago, and since then, the company has faced scrutiny for wanting to reroute the pipe instead of decommissioning the line.

The tribe filed a lawsuit in 2019 to have the pipeline removed. The tribe and environmental groups argued for shutting down Line 5 entirely, citing the risks to land, water and quality of life if the pipeline were to rupture or leak.

Following the decision, tribal leaders expressed dismay.

"I’m angry that the DNR has signed off on a half-baked plan that spells disaster for our homeland and our way of life,” Bad River Band Chairman Robert Blanchard said in a statement. “We will continue sounding the alarm to prevent yet another Enbridge pipeline from endangering our watershed.”

A leak wouldn't be unprecedented. In addition to issues in Michigan on another pipeline, during construction of the Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota, Enbridge breached four aquifers while building the pipeline. It also paid more than $11 million to address environmental damage during construction and faced a criminal misdemeanor charge for using state waters without permission.

In Wisconsin, the company proposed a new 41.2-mile section that would bypass the reservation. Construction for the new line would take place in Ashland and Iron counties, although the pipeline also crosses Douglas and Bayfield counties.

The relocated pipeline would cross 186 waterways and require the conversion of some wetlands, plus the permanent and temporary filling of other wetlands.

Other routes were also considered, according to a DNR document showcasing findings of fact. The approved route caused the least amount of disruption, according to the docment.

The 645-mile-long pipeline transports 545,000 barrels a day of light crude oil, light synthetic crude oil and natural gas liquids from western Canada through Wisconsin and Michigan and into eastern Canada. The products Line 5 carries are used to make transportation fuels and fuel used to heat homes and businesses.

The underground pipe is 30 inches in diameter and has been in operation since 1953.

The reroute of the line is expected to cost about $450 million.

Earlier this year, the DNR released its environmental impact statement, reflecting research the agency conducted and tens of thousands of comments submitted by organizations, businesses and the public. While not a decision document, the statement was used in the decision-making process for the permit.

The impact statement considered harm to trees, water and wildlife, in addition to cultural and socioeconomic impacts, DNR employees said.

In one section, the DNR outlines how the impacts of rerouting the line could be short-lived, during construction, for example, as well as those with longer-lasting implications.

All of the direct impacts from the project would result from the installation of the pipeline and the construction-related activities, the document said, including clearing trees, trenching, blasting and horizontal drilling.

The department estimated that secondary impacts could include changes in the pattern of land use, population density or growth rate, increased noise in the construction area, forest fragmentation, and the anticipated impacts of pipeline spills, as well as the introduction of invasive species.

Greg Pils, the director of the Bureau of Environmental Analysis and Sustainability, said the DNR heavily considered the comments and concerns shared with them by the public, and did not simply rubber stamp the permits.

"I would direct anybody who wants to better understand the basis of our decision to review the findings of fact that are recorded in the water and wetland permit document itself," he said.

Industry celebrates approval while environmental groups push back

Industry groups called Thursday's permits decision a win for the Wisconsin economy. The company has already contracted with Michaels Construction for the project, which is expected to employ Wisconsin workers.

“The Line 5 relocation project is a win for Wisconsin workers, Wisconsin families, and the Wisconsin economy. In addition to creating over 700 union construction jobs, this project will ensure the energy our state’s families and economy need to survive continues to flow," said Wisconsin Building Trades Council Executive Director Emily Pritzkow. "Our members are committed to executing this project with the utmost craftsmanship and professionalism, and prioritizing safety every step of the way."

Agricultural industry groups also applauded the DNR's approval.

"Wisconsin farmers simply can't do their jobs without the propane, disel and gas made possible by pipelines like Line 5," Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Brad Olson said in a release. "The issuance of DNR's Line 5 permits is a huge step forward for our state's farmers and the hundreds of thousands of people that depend on our agricultural industry to feed their families."

But not all are satisfied with the decision.

“In granting these permits, DNR officials chose to serve Enbridge’s interests at the cost of the Bad River Band’s treaty rights and the state’s future clean water supply,” Earthjustice Senior Attorney Stefanie Tsosie, who is representing the Bad River Band, said in a press release. “It's sad that they are willing to gamble the region’s irreplaceable wetlands, the wild rice beds, and even Lake Superior to secure Enbridge’s cash flow.”

Clean Wisconsin, an environmental advocacy organization, alluded to a potential challenge in court against the approval.

“Wisconsin law makes it clear that projects causing harm to our waters must meet a high bar to move forward,” Clean Wisconsin attorney Evan Feinauer said. “Given the enormous impacts that construction of this pipeline would cause, we are skeptical that the proposed project meets these legal standards.”

Attorneys at Midwest Environmental Advocates said the decision ignored the pleas from residents who asked the DNR to turn down the permits.

“Enbridge’s proposed plan represents a clear threat to the health and safety of Wisconsin communities and the natural resources on which they rely," MEA staff attorney Rob Lee. "DNR’s decision to issue permits for the project ignores the serious concerns of thousands of people who have urged the DNR to reject Enbridge’s permit application.”

Enbridge awaits U.S. Army Corps permit, while court case could halt the line altogether

The Canadian oil company is awaiting another key permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is undergoing its own environmental review of the reroute project.

The Army Corps is in charge of permitting discharge that could occur in waters of the U.S. It will also review the impact to federally listed endangered species and the effects on historic properties in consultation with the Tribal Historic Preservation Officer and the State Historic Preservation Office.

The Army Corps released a draft of its environmental assessment in May, which drew hours of contentious testimony at a public hearing in June.

According to environmental groups, more than 150,000 comments were submitted in opposition to the reroute project.

But the approvals issued by the DNR could be moot, as a court case filed by the Bad River Band continues to play out. In the case, filed in 2019, tribal officials said they no longer wanted Enbridge to operate on their land, due to the risk of significant environmental damage if there was a rupture.

The case has dragged on for years.

In 2023, a federal judge ruled that Enbridge must remove the pipeline from the reservation within three years. Both the Bad River Band and Enbridge appealed the decision. In February of 2024, a federal appeals court heard oral arguments on whether the company can continue transporting oil on the reservation with an expired easement.

The federal government, after remaining silent for years, weighed in, taking a mixed position and sending some of the key issues back to district courts for further review.

Both parties are awaiting a decision.

