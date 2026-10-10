Wisconsin Heroes: Visual Historians, Edward Curtis and Lewis Hine

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Two Wisconsin boys spent their working lives making photographs nobody was in a hurry to pay for. Both died poor. Both were barely noticed at the end. The country they documented is still living off the record they left.

Edward Sheriff Curtis was born near Whitewater on February 16, 1868. Lewis Wickes Hine was born in Oshkosh on September 26, 1874—six years and about seventy miles apart. One photographed the people the republic was pushing off the map. The other photographed the children that America was feeding into the mills. Neither man got rich telling the truth with their cameras. That is not a small fact. It is American history writ large.

Curtis left school early, built his own camera, and by the 1890s was running a successful portrait studio in Seattle. The work that filled his life began when he started photographing Native people of the Northwest and realized the old Native ways were disappearing faster than any book could catch up to them. He set himself a job that still sounds impossible.

Twenty volumes. Twenty portfolios of photogravures. More than eighty tribal peoples west of the Mississippi. Something over 40,000 negatives across three decades. The set was called The North American Indian. The first volume appeared in 1907. The last appeared in 1930.

J. Pierpont Morgan put up the fieldwork money, often cited as $75,000 over five years, and insisted the sets be sold by subscription at a price only institutions and rich men could pay. Theodore Roosevelt wrote the foreword. The New York Herald called the enterprise the most ambitious publishing project since the King James Bible. About 280 of a planned 500 sets were completed. That is a scholarly triumph and a business failure in the same sentence.

The personal cost was plain. A bitter divorce cost him the Seattle house and studio. He and his daughter Beth copied as many negatives as they could and went to Los Angeles. In 1927 he was arrested over unpaid alimony. The crash of 1929 finished what the subscription list had started.

In 1930, with the last volume barely out, he collapsed. A physical and nervous breakdown put him in a hospital in Colorado. In 1935, the Morgan interests sold the remaining sets, loose prints, and the copper plates to Charles Lauriat of Boston for $1,000 and a cut of future royalties. Inconceivably, those plates sat in a basement until 1972.

Curtis died of a heart attack on October 19, 1952, at 84, in his daughter’s house in Whittier. The New York Times obituary was short. It called him an authority on Indian history, mentioned Morgan and Roosevelt, and closed by noting that he was also known as a photographer—twenty years of silence, then almost total obscurity.

Hine’s road was harder at the start and shorter at the end. His father died in an accident in 1892. The boy quit school and went to work in an Oshkosh upholstery factory, thirteen hours a day, six days a week, four dollars a week, to keep his mother and sisters fed. He got himself to the University of Chicago, taught at the Ethical Culture School in New York, and picked up a camera as a teaching tool. Ellis Island, beginning in 1904, was the first great subject. Immigrants in the new American Century: Newly arriving family on the Ellis Island stairs.

A woman looking for lost baggage. People arriving with everything they owned in a bundle. He did not shoot them as types. He shot them as persons.

In 1908 the National Child Labor Committee hired him. For the better part of a decade he went into mills, breaker rooms, canneries, and beet fields, often unwelcomed. He kept careful notes inside his coat. He measured the children against the buttons on his vest because a mill boss would not stand still or cooperate. Breaker boys in the coal. Spinner girls in the Carolinas who could not reach the machines without a box to stand on. A nine-year-old news boys and girls in Hartford.

The pictures were evidence, not mood. They helped build the case that produced the Children’s Bureau in 1912 and, much later, the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938. He did not live to see the country fully catch up to his eloquent argument. He did live to see the argument become undeniable.

Then the country changed the subject. After World War 1, social-reform photography went out of fashion. Hine kept the copyrights of his negatives, which kept him from easy money: he tried to show and dignify the other half of industrial America. In 1930 and 1931 he photographed the men building the Empire State Building. The sky-walker on the cable, the one people later called Icarus, is his.

Men at Work was a book about skill, not pity. It did not pay the mortgage. In the Depression he lost the house in Hastings-on-Hudson. He applied for welfare. Friends paid the rent. Berenice Abbott and the critic Elizabeth McCausland came near the end and arranged a retrospective, a late kindness. He died on November 3, 1940, at 66, after surgery, at Dobbs Ferry Hospital. His son Corydon later gave the prints and negatives to the Photo League. The League was gone by 1951. The pictures live in the Library of Congress and great venues..

Set the two lives side by side, and the rhyme is hard to miss. Both born in Wisconsin. Both self-made with a camera. Both spent their best years photographing American history in black and white. Both were unappreciated by American institutions that needed the pictures for the record. Both watched the world move on. Both ended in other people’s houses, or in houses other people were paying for. Curtis had J.P. Morgan and Teddy Roosevelt and still died forgotten. Hine had the reformers and a law with his fingerprints all over it, and still died on relief.

Appreciation, when it came, came for the archive.

The historical importance is not that they were saints. Curtis has been fairly criticized. He worked inside the “vanishing race” idea of his time. He sometimes posed sitters, supplied regalia, and cropped out the alarm clock and the telephone. Scholars have spent fifty years arguing over what he staged. The argument is not worth having. Insufferable intellectualism.

It does not erase the record. Language lists, biographies of leaders, ceremony, dress, and faces from more than eighty tribal peoples, taken before the memory closed. A passionate witness who remains an importance witness. Argue about over minutia, Curtis is responsible for a great deal of America we can still see is gone.

Hine’s importance is cleaner, and just as large. He helped change federal law by refusing to let the American public treat child labor as a rumor. A statistic can be debated. A girl who cannot reach the spindle cannot. He also did the harder thing: photographing working people as competent adults once the reform season ended. The Empire State pictures are not propaganda. They are American aspiration in the midst of Depression.

What stays with me is their dedication. Curtis kept the field seasons going after the marriage was gone and the subscribers had thinned. Hine kept the coat-pocket notes going in towns where a mill owner would have preferred he take the next train. Neither man was paid on the scale of the work. The work outlived its time and its critics.

It is also why these pictures are still here. A committee would have stopped at volume six. A grant cycle would have ended when the theme got old. These two did not stop. One was from Whitewater. One was from Oshkosh. Both did the job as if the job were the point, which it was. This Wisconsin boy has had his own inspiration, thanks in good part to them.

We are richer for the plates in the Boston basement and for the negatives that almost went to the sheriff. We are not richer because the country was generous to the men who made them. We are richer because Hine and Curtis chased their vision of America. That is a personal inspiration worth memorializing.