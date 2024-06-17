Characterized by temperatures significantly above the norm for a specific region and time of year, heat waves can blanket both cities and the countryside, bringing discomfort and danger in equal measure.

But how has our understanding of heat waves evolved? As scientists refine their definitions, we see a shift from simple temperature thresholds to more nuanced metrics that consider duration, humidity, and nighttime temperatures. This evolution helps us better grasp the true impact of these scorching events on health, infrastructure, and ecosystems. Dive deeper to uncover the changing definitions, historical records, and contributing factors behind heatwaves, and discover how urbanization and population growth are intensifying their effects.