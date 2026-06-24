Women’s Silent Labor in an Unlit World: Why Energy Humanism is the Ultimate Feminist Agenda

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The United Nations has released yet another series of reports, each one more somber than the last, linking climate change to the suffering of women. They paint a picture of women as the primary casualties of a warming world, struggling against the elements and the inequities of a changing environment. While I sympathize with the plight of these women, I reject the diagnosis. The UN is misidentifying the enemy. The hardship isn’t coming from the climate; it is coming from a profound, systemic denial of the most basic requirement for human dignity: abundant, reliable energy.

As an Energy Humanist, I see the situation not as a matter of “climate adaptation,” but as a matter of fundamental human rights—specifically, the rights of the women who are currently forced to carry the weight of the pre-industrial world on their shoulders.

The Myth of the “Climate Victim”

The UN’s narrative reduces women to passive, vulnerable figures in a landscape defined by disaster. It is a patronizing, top-down view that treats women as collateral damage rather than as human beings with the potential for agency, leadership, and prosperity.

When a woman spends her daylight hours trekking miles for water or wood, she is not being oppressed by carbon emissions. The absence of a grid is oppressing her. When she cooks over a fire that fills her lungs with toxic smoke, she is not the victim of a changing climate; she is the victim of energy poverty. The “climate change” framework is a convenient distraction that allows global institutions to pontificate on policy rather than solving the mechanical reality: the lack of high-density power.

The Gendered Weight of Energy Poverty

Look at the division of labor in the world’s most impoverished regions. It is overwhelmingly women who perform the “unpaid care work”—gathering fuel, tending fires, hauling water, and nursing the ill. This is not a “gender role” in the sense of a cultural preference; it is a survival mandate imposed by the lack of modern infrastructure.

In an energy-rich society, a washing machine, an electric stove, and a water pump are not luxuries. They are the instruments of women’s liberation. They are the tools that take the “time poverty” out of a woman’s day.

When you introduce high-density energy—nuclear, natural gas, or efficient, stable coal-fired power—you are not just “providing electricity.” You are effectively ending the era of domestic drudgery. You are handing back the most precious commodity a woman possesses: her own time. A woman with a reliable stove is a woman who can pursue an education. A woman with a lit home is a woman whose daughter can study after the sun goes down, rather than being relegated to the cycle of gathering biomass.

The Moral Failure of the “Green” Agenda

The irony of the current UN-led crusade is that the solutions they propose often exacerbate the problems women face. They advocate for intermittent, low-density energy sources—solar panels and wind turbines—that cannot provide the baseload power necessary to run a modern, industrialized economy.

If we truly want to empower women, we must stop forcing the developing world to “leapfrog” into unreliable, expensive, and low-density energy solutions. This is not “sustainability”; it is the institutionalization of stagnation. It is telling a woman in a developing nation that she must adapt to a low-energy lifestyle in the name of a planetary climate goal, while those of us in the West have built our entire civilization on the back of energy-dense fuels.

Energy as the Great Equalizer

If we are serious about improving the lives of women, we must prioritize the Energy Humanist mandate:

1. Safety and Dignity: The UN rightly notes that a lack of lighting increases the risk of violence against women. The answer is not “climate adaptation.” It is electrification. A well-lit village is a secure village. It is a place where women can walk, work, and exist without the constant, gnawing fear of the dark.

2. Health as a Right: The respiratory illnesses caused by biomass cooking are a preventable tragedy. Replacing traditional hearths with clean-burning, reliable electrical appliances is the single most effective “health policy” we could implement for women globally.

3. The Engine of Opportunity: Education for girls is impossible when the daily labor of survival takes precedence. By automating domestic tasks through energy-dense power, we unlock the intellectual capital of half the world’s population.

A Call for True Empowerment

We should stop viewing women through the lens of climate vulnerability. It is a reductive, harmful perspective that keeps them in the position of “managed victims.”

True empowerment is not about placing women in the “driving seat” of a green transition that promises scarcity. It is about granting them the same access to the power-dense energy that has served as the greatest liberation movement in history.

Let the UN talk about their climate models and their carbon taxes. Meanwhile, let us work for the real, tangible, and profound goal of bringing the power of the modern world to every woman. That is not just “good policy.” It is the moral imperative of our time. It is how we ensure that the next generation of women—from the shores of Lake Michigan to the villages of the global south—has the time, safety, and energy to reach their full human potential.