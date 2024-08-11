World seeks to stop magma drilling: the 1,000°C energy catastrophe we could cause

by D. García

08/10/2024

in Energy

Credits: hoyeco.com

Iceland is the leading country in geothermal energy, which extracts heat from deep within the earth’s crust to generate carbon dioxide-free electricity and heat for buildings and public spaces. Now it is about to start magma drilling after two failed attempts in which toxic gases and temperatures were released that destroyed equipment.

Risks and benefits of magma drilling: an unconvincing idea

Iceland has managed to greatly reduce its electricity prices and associated CO2 emissions by exploiting geothermal energy generated from high temperatures in areas close to volcanoes. Through a complex infrastructure, this country has implemented geothermal energy in its power plants, heating buildings and even melting snow on sidewalks.

Thanks to geothermal energy, the Nordic country has succeeded in abandoning its heavy dependence on natural gas. However, the energy capacity of these systems is still less efficient than traditional sources. But volcanoes are a great source of valuable resources, and experts are convinced that this obstacle can be overcome with further studies.

The Krafla Magma Testbed (KMT) project is conducting a series of explorations in search of geothermal energy sources near areas of volcanic activity close to the earth’s crust. During these explorations some accidents occurred that led to the discovery of a critical magma chamber that could be an energy treasure.

Accidents and discoveries: nobody expected to find this 4.5 kilometers underground.

During an exploration carried out in 2009 by a team of experts at a well-known volcano in Iceland, they came across a magma chamber that they expected to find at a depth of 4.5 km. However, they were in for a surprise when the equipment hit the target at only 2 km, which released the vapors trapped in the chamber.

The release of noxious vapors at high temperatures damaged the drilling equipment beyond repair. However, far from discouraging the experts, the event proved promising, as magma drilling is much more accessible at mid-depth. This would make it possible to study volcanic activity from very close up, revealing a wealth of valuable information.

Thanks to current technological advances, the KMT project will be able to successfully perform this magmatic drilling, which will be carried out in two stages. The first will be focused on the study of seismology, geology and volcanology to improve monitoring, prediction and eruption prevention systems to reduce all possible damage during these events.

A new state of water? This is what scientists believe they have found

The camera that will study the magma drilling to be carried out by the KMT team will not only provide data on the geological processes occurring beneath the earth’s surface. High-temperature molten rock also makes it possible to drive electric generator turbines through various heat exchange processes or by conducting steam from hot springs.

But what most arouses the interest of academics is the possibility of taking advantage of the great heats of lava to study a unique state of water when it is brought to temperatures of 373º contained under the high pressure of the magmatic chamber. This is a state that is neither liquid nor gaseous, which is capable of holding much more energy and could greatly increase its efficiency.

Geothermal energy, to revolutionize the way we produce clean electricity

KMT magma drilling could give a big boost to geothermal energy, a clean and renewable source that is already coming to Spain thanks to an ambitious project that could bring 340 million euros for the Canary Islands. In the Spanish archipelago there is a great deal of volcanic activity that is attracting more and more investment for geothermal energy.