World Travel And Tourism Shifts To Sustainability New ESG-Focused Roles Emerge Report

Saturday, May 18, 2024

The travel and tourism sector is shifting to prioritize sustainability and ESG initiatives in hiring, with airlines and airports leading the charge.

The travel and tourism sector is experiencing a noticeable transformation, with companies increasingly emphasizing sustainable practices, energy efficiency, waste reduction, and conservation in their recruitment strategies. Notably, airlines and airports are advertising several senior and mid-level positions related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives through the Job Analytics Database of GlobalData, a renowned data and analytics firm.

Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The ESG-related hiring is likely to increase as companies build internal resources to manage compliance with new reporting standards, decarbonize their operations and supply chains, and develop low-carbon products and services.”

Highlighted below are some ESG-related job listings from major corporations:

Ryanair Holdings Plc is seeking a “Sustainability Manager” responsible for monitoring and reporting fuel consumption and CO2 emissions to comply with regulations like the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), UK Emissions Trading Program (UK ETP), or International Aviation Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme (IACORS). This role involves devising strategies to cut carbon emissions and optimize fuel usage. Air Canada’s “Manager, Sustainable Procurement” role involves integrating ESG criteria and CSR principles into procurement processes to execute the Sustainable Procurement Roadmap effectively. United Airlines Holdings Inc. is recruiting a “Director – Environmental Sustainability” to implement strategies for environmental sustainability, aligning with the goal of achieving zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 without relying on carbon offsets. Southwest Airlines Co’s “Sr Sustainable Fuels Consultant” position focuses on developing and executing a sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) strategy to achieve decarbonization goals. WestJet Airlines Ltd. seeks a “Program Manager – Environmental Services” to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and industry standards through effective management of the Environmental Management System. Gatwick Airport Ltd. is hiring a “Sustainability Manager – Carbon” to lead efforts in reducing aircraft and surface access emissions and collaborating with industry bodies and government schemes for achieving Net Zero aviation. InterContinental Hotels Group Plc is creating a “Director of Engineering, Decarbonization & Operational Support SEAK & JAPAC” role to drive sustainability and decarbonization initiatives across a wide geographic region.

These roles underscore the industry’s commitment to addressing environmental challenges and embracing sustainable practices in the travel and tourism sector.

Sriprada concludes: “These roles not only reflect a commitment to environmental and social responsibility but also represent strategic investments in long-term sustainability. As the industry navigates the complexities of decarbonization and environmental stewardship, the expertise and leadership provided by these roles will be essential in driving meaningful change and fostering a more sustainable future for travel.”