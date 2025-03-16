CORAL REEFS

Worst climate science doom-scandal ever?

10 hours ago

Guest Blogger

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Dr Peter Ridd has been exposing the Great Barrier Reef scam for years, losing his job in the process.

He has repeatedly attacked claims by govt funded scientists that the reef is rapidly dying and shown that it is actually flourishing instead.

In this video he goes into the detail of how scientists abused the data to “prove” a sudden decline in coral growth after 1990:

To recap, this is the basis for the alarmist claims:

Yes, it’s yet another hockey stick!

And just as the original one, it is constructed by splicing two sets of data.

As Peter Ridd explains, monitoring of the reef ended around 1990. When measurements of coral growth began again after 2005, they used a lot of cores from young coral, which were easier to drill.

Younger coral has different growth rates to the older ones previously used. When these younger ones are taken out of the calculation, the downturn magically disappears and growth returns to pre-1990 levels.

